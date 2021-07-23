5 Offbeat things to do in Gokarna for beach lovers

A quaint and laid back town, Gokarna is located on the Arabian Sea in the coastal area of Karnataka. It boasts pristine beaches and ancient temples that make Gokarna a hidden paradise for spiritual and beach lovers. It is a popular destination for people looking for a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

One can plan a getaway to Gokarna easily from Mumbai and nearby places. Here are 5 offbeat things you can do in Gokarna.

Beach trek

Beach trekking is one of the best activities you can do in Gokarna. It is one of India’s most prominent places and probably the only one where you can enjoy beach trekking. Gokarna beaches are surrounded by a rocky terrain and tiny hills that you can unravel while soaking in the breathtaking views of the beach and the sea.

Camping

If you are not completely satisfied with beach trekking, here’s another thing you can do to satisfy your wanderlust soul. Camping at Paradise beach under the stars is probably the best thing you can do with your partner in Gokarna.

Surfing

You can learn how to surf in Gokarna, as there are plenty of surfing schools and opportunities for you to learn this water sport activity. Surfing culture is the most prominent in either Goa or Gokarna and this is the place where you can enjoy the waves and take part in this water sport activity without any hassle.

Visit the ancient temples

Soak in the rich history and heritage by taking a pilgrimage tour of the ancient temples in Gokarna. Gokarna is not only about its beach life but also a cultural hub that is home to various pilgrimage sites. Thousands of pf pilgrims flock every year around the Shivratri festival in Gokarna.

Yoga and meditation

The beaches of Gokarna are an apt spot to practice the art of yoga and channel inner peace and wisdom. Gokarna is a perfect place for peace, meditation and mental wellness. You can spend your mornings practising yoga on the beach and place your yoga mat overlooking the sea. There are plenty of ashrams as well for yoga in Gokarna that you can check out.

