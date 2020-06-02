5 Oil free snack recipes to satisfy the hunger pangs

Snacks go well with evening tea. But it doesn’t always have to be deep-fried. Replace greasy food with these healthy oil-free snacks.

Are you trying to watch your weight? If so, the first thing you need to do is cut back on oily and fried food. Greasy foods are high in calories, fat, salt and refined carbs but low in fibre, vitamins and minerals. No doubt, they are an enjoyable treat but you can’t deny the negative impact of these foods on your body and health. Having these foods frequently can lead to heart diseases, weight gain, bloating, diarrhoea, acne, diabetes and impaired brain function.

While it’s okay to enjoy these foods once in a while, you should try to limit the intake and choose healthier options. This is where the oil-free snacks come in. They are the perfect option for you if you want to indulge in some guilt-free snacking. These will also keep your weight and overall health in check.

Here are 5 oil-free snack recipes you should include in your diet if you’re trying to watch your weight and stay healthy.

Moong Daal Chaat

Moong dal chaat is a perfect option for those suffering from diabetes, trying to keep their blood pressure in check or trying to get rid of the extra weight.

Chickpea Sandwich

Eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up on everything tasty. Make your sandwich healthier with this recipe – full of protein and fibre and lots of flavours.

Poha Balls

This is a healthier and more nutritious option than deep-fried cutlets. It is a clever way to include nutrition into an otherwise unhealthy snack.

Sweet Potato Chips

Here is a healthy alternative to the deep-fried and unhealthy chips – sweet potato chips. Sweet potatoes are highly nutritious and perfect for some guilt-free snacking.

Oil-free Vada Pav

Why give up on vada pav when you can make it healthier? It is usually a fried snack but with this recipe, you can prepare them without deep frying them. It tastes delicious!

