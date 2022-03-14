5 Pet-friendly resorts near Mumbai for a quick weekend getaway with your dog

You might be tempted to try a vacation with your four-legged pet in your own country. However, we still have a long way to go in terms of accommodations! So why should these restrictions prevent you from having a pawsome vacation? Consider taking epic Instagram selfies, exploring nature trails, and going on exciting pet adventures. Pets are welcome at these pet-friendly weekend getaways, which not only allow them but also provide them with amenities.

Here we suggest you 5 pet-friendly resorts for a quick weekend getaway with your pet.

1. Crazy K9 Campers, Mumbai

Imagine being able to go camping with your pet. Is there anything better than that? Crazy K9 Campers is a Mumbai-based initiative that promises pet parents unique opportunities to bond with their pets through adventurous activities. They specialize in conducting weekend getaways with your pets, pet parties and much more.

2. Megh Malhar, Mulshi

It's difficult to find a budget hotel that offers both a spectacular view and a luxurious stay. Especially if you're looking for pet-friendly accommodations in Mumbai. But no longer! Mulshi is the ideal destination for you and your canine companion. It also has an organic farm, an outdoor pool with mountain views, and a large garden that your pet can use as a playground.

3. SaffronStays Villa 270°, Dapoli

Consider running around with your pet on the beach or along the oceanfront. SaffronStays Villa 270° has five beautiful cottages with views of the Arabian Sea. This pet-friendly getaway's rolling hills and panoramic sea will ensure that your pet has a gala time.

4. Rippling Edge Gadhok Cottage, Karjat

This exotic bungalow by the fast-flowing river is the ideal place to unwind with your four-legged companions. Karjat is known for having some of the most beautiful farms in the Mumbai area. This place is a great place for your pets to go on an adventure because it is located near a beautiful lake. It offers a luxurious deluxe room with all of the necessary amenities for two people. But pets are not allowed on beds and their meals are subject to additional charges.

5. Bohemyan Blue Stay, Alibaug

If you're looking for a unique and off-the-beaten-path place to vacation with your pet, look no further than these chic tents located away from the crowds. They offer bicycle rentals, lawns with lounge chairs and hammocks, and a delicious breakfast.

Now that you have got a list of the best pet-friendly staycations near Mumbai, all you have to do is pick one and jet off with your pet to make the most of your vacation!

