5 Places to add in your bucket list for the best wildlife experience in India

The geography of India flourished with a wide range of biological diversity that holds abundant endemic species of varied animals, flowers and plants. The flora and fauna India offers are spread across every nook and corner and if you are someone who always prefers the roar of exotic wild animals and wakes up by listening to the chipping of varied birds, then here is a list of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks that offer some of the best wildlife experiences.

Sundarban wildlife sanctuary, West Bengal

Known as the biggest mangrove forests in the world and spread across the region of West Bengal to Bangladesh, Sundarbans offers its visitors to sightsee uncountable unusual species of flora and fauna that are splendid in their very own way. Also documented as a world heritage site, the place also holds an extensive diversity of Royal Bengal tigers Gangetic dolphins, species of birds, crocodiles along with other animals. A wildlife safari at this place will give you a unique experience of rare biota like never before.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is a well-known tiger reserve in India. This place is a perfect haven for wildlife fanatics as it is famous for its safari, wildlife and nature exploration. The perfect combination of royal palaces adds up to the beauty of Ranthambore and almost makes it looks like a mystical land. The place is prominent for its exclusive groups of tiger and deer. Apart from tigers, you can spot deers, various species of birds and ancient ruins. You can also visit the Ranthambore fort located close to the sanctuary. Enjoy the rich culture of Rajasthan and wilderness along with bonfires, dance and safaris.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Known for its endangered wildlife species, Kanha national park is one of the best wildlife sanctuaries in India. A vast expanse of grassland nestled in the Maikal range of Satpuras holds the finest collection of flora and fauna, surrounded by the plush large green meadows, ravines and small hamlets. Blackbucks, tigers, bison, leopard, hyenas and more along with crystal clear streams can be spotted at this place.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

This national park is well-known for its one-horned rhinoceros and rich biodiversity and is one of the prominent heritage sites in India. Located in Assam, this place will provide you with a unique wildlife experience and a wide range of exquisite flora and fauna. In addition to one-horned rhinos, the park is home to elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer and many more animals.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Fabled for its incredible tiger richness, Jim Corbett national park is nestled in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. With an area of 520 square kilometres, surrounded by hills grasslands and large lakes, the place shelters a great variety of tigers, rare species like Otters and endemic crocodiles.

