With the zealous chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, the fragrance of fresh flowers, gorgeously decorated mandaps and the beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha- Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and is celebrated with much keenness and enthusiasm all across India. This pious festival is 10 days long and embarks on the 4th day (Chaturthi) of the waxing moon phase in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September) and concluded on the the14th day (Anant Chaturdashi). People seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha to eradicate the obstacles from their lives during these 10 days and then immerse the idol into the water. Although quite a prominent festival in India, some states and cities celebrate the Ganesh Utsav extensively with full pomp and glory. If you haven’t attended or witnessed this joyous celebration then now is the perfect time to deck yourself in the positive religious air. Here is a list of 5 places in India where you can witness the vibrance and fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

1. Mumbai

Mumbai strikes first in the mind when it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi. This festival was first celebrated in Mumbai in the year 1893 and all arrangements were made by Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak for the purpose to unite the common man against the British. With giant hoardings and statues, he called people of all castes and communities to gather together and worship the Lord, who is celebrated to remove obstacles, like the Britishers. Till then the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi like no one. Vibrant colours, giant pandals, loud music and a varied variety of modaks followed by an elaborate puja- the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at this place is just worth exploring.

2. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is yet another prominent place in South India where you can unravel grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Vinayaka Chavithi marks the beginning of this festival while Anantha Chaturdashi is the end. A total of around 75,000 Ganesh pandals are usually found in this city. Do visit the Ganesh Mandaps at Balapur, Chaitanyapuri, Durgam Cheruvu, Khairatabad, Old City and New Nagole for the best experience. Hussain Sagar Lake is recognised as the adios place to the idol of Lord Ganesha.

3. Hubbali

Hubbali is a small town in Karnataka which is seen as one of the best places to explore Ganesh Chaturthi in its grandest way. Goddess Parwati, mother of Lord Ganesha is also worshipped in Hubbali. A lot of women fast during this festival and worship for prosperous years.

4. Delhi

Delhi’s Ganesh Chaturthi provide you with a sight of rich cultural and traditional rites and that too in multiple places and parts of the city. With music, dances and beautiful mandaps and steaming hot and luscious Prasad, the place celebrates this festival in full swing. Do head to Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura, DDA Mini Stadium, Laxmi Nagar, Sri Vinayak Mandir Marg, and Sarojini Nagar for an exhilarating experience.

5. Pune

The cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune celebrates the festivity of Ganeshotsav with vibrant shades and pomp. The most famous Ganpati mandaps can be found at Kesariwada Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim, and Tulsi Baug Ganpati.

Now that you know about the best places to observe a Ganesh Chaturthi that is packed with incredibly loud tones, dance, sweets, colours, happiness and much more, do plan a visit and write us about your experience below. We wish you a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

