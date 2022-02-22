5 Places in Kolkata for the best sweet treats, from roshogolla to sondesh

A trip to Kolkata is never complete without indulging in desserts, as the city is known by the name of sweet lover's region. You can either go for traditional preparations such as roshogolla, chom chom, ras malai, pati shapta, and sondesh , or opt for modern sinful British Raj delights such as puddings, mousse, rum ball, pastries, and cookies, which are easily available in various cafes and bakeries in Kolkata.

Here is the ultimate list of our 5 favourite sweets across the city of Kolkata and where to find them:

1. Roshogolla

The very first thing that we remember on hearing the name of the city, even before thinking about the Howrah Bridge and the Victoria Memorial Hall, is roshogolla. While there are numerous mithai shops in Kolkata, Nobin Chandra Das & Sons make for a cultural icon for this special sweet. Bengalis commonly refer to him as the Father of Rosogolla or Columbus of Rosogolla. In 1866, he opened the Nobin Chandra Das sweet shop in the Baghbazar-Shobhabazar area. The historic shop is still open, and what could be better than tasting rosogollas made by the shop's owners?

Where: Jatindra Mohan Ave, Sovabazar, Shobhabazar, Kolkata

2. Sondesh

Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy is one of Kolkata's oldest sweet shops, serving sweet-lovers with everything from traditional nolen gurer sondesh and mishti doi to kalakand and rasmalai. This sweet shop which is a pioneer in making sondesh, is a crowd puller and embodies Kolkata's old-world charm.

Where: Ramdulal Sarkar Street, Near Hedua Park, Kolkata

3. Chocolate Mishtis and jaggery souffles

One of the most famous sweet shops in Kolkata where one could find mouth-watering mithais has to be Balaram Mullick and Radharam Mullick, which is also one of the oldest sweet shops in the city. They don't just serve oldies and goldies like nolen gurer sondesh, chhana sondesh, and saffron rosogollas, but they also have a chocolate-mishti menu. They've also mastered the art of creating unique dishes like jaggery souffles! This is without a doubt one of the favourite sweet shops in Kolkata.

Where: Ground Floor, Opposite Post Office, Park Street, Kolkata

4. Chanar Jilipi

Chanar Jeelapi, made of fresh milk paneer, khoya, and maida, is another delectable Bengali sweet that will leave you wanting more. The Bengali version is stuffed with chhana, giving the sweet its distinct name. For the best chanar jilipi in town, go to Mouchak in Gariahat. Trust me, it will forever alter your perception of jalebis.

Where: Gariahat Road, Gol Park, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata

5. Sita Bhog

Are you looking for a truly royal dessert? Look no further because Kolkata's streets have you covered! Sita bhog is a traditional Kolkata dish that consists of small gulab jamuns served with sweet rice. Accordingly, Lord Rama's wife, Sita, particularly enjoyed the sweet dish. Go to Sen Mahasay, eat some sita bhog, and feel like a king or queen for a day! It simply does not get any better than this!

Where: 1st Ave Rd, AE Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata

These sweet shops are destinations in and of themselves, so you'll know exactly where to get a snack while you're out sightseeing. Your next trip to Kolkata would be incomplete if you didn't try one of these five incredible desserts.

