5 Places in Kolkata to try the best Macher Jhol and Kosha Mangsho

Kolkata is mostly known for its wide collection of exotic dishes ranging between mutton, fish, rice and lots of healthy veggies. Many people consider fish a key staple of Bengali cuisine. While the state of Bengal and fishes surely has an endless affair, there’s much more to this cuisine that will leave you speechless. Macher Jhol and Kosha Mangsho are two prominent and tastiest dishes whose affair with Kolkata is centuries old. So, today we bring you 5 places that serve the best version of these classic dishes and will make you slobber in just a few minutes.

1. Kosha Mangsho at Golbari

Kosha Mangsho is a delicious spicy mutton curry and rich and caramelised are the two things that strike mind whenever one thinks about the delicious Golbari’s kosha mangsho. Located in Shyambazar, this place is literally 95 years old and brings the spiciest and luscious version of Kosha Mangsho to your buds. Their variant of this dish is quite different and their taste is unmatchable.

Where: Acharya Prafulla Chandra Rd, Shyambazar, Fariapukur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700004

2. Kosha Mangsho at Oh! Calcutta

The thick gravy and oh-so-delectable taste of Kosha Mangsho at Oh Calcutta is something always admired by hardcore mutton lovers. Their quality, quantity and flavour brimmed Kosha Mangsho has gained much momentum and for all the good reason. Wrap the piece in a piping hot luchi to make it a perfect bite.

Where: 10/3 Elgin Road 4th Floor, Forum Mall, Kolkata (Calcutta) 700016 India

3. Kosha Mangsho at Koshe Kosha

Are you yearning for a luxurious, tempting and dark version of Kosha Mangsho? If yes, then Koshe Kosha has been serving the fine quality of this dish since 2006. Their gravy is infused with the goodness of local spices and their version of meat stew will definitely make you come for more. The kosha mangsho here has a mild flavour, however, the perfect balance of spices will burst in your mouth and satiate your cravings like nothing else.

Where: 1/1 C, Ripon Street, Park Street, Kolkata - 700016, Near Park Hotel

4. Rui Macher Jhol at Bhojohori Manna

Bhojohori Manna is prominent for its varied varieties of delicacies including fish curries, chicken curries, mutton curries and thalis. The outlet started in 2003 and its approach of serving delectable home-style food makes them prominent amongst the Kolkata residents. The place offers numerous versions of fiery fish curries but the Rui Macher Jhol is their speciality. Don’t forget to try chicken curries and mutton curries while you are here.

Where: Shop No.9, 18, Ekdalia Rd, Ekdalia, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

5. Peter Cat

The trip to Kolkata without relishing their favourite spicy fish is incomplete in itself. Be it a traditional fish curry or fish masala, Peter Cat serves delicious recipes of fish that are peppered with hot Indian spices like turmeric, garlic, onions and ginger along with the finest quality of fish that will make you go wow. The place offers everything right from crispy appetizers to sweet dishes that are worth trying.

Where: Stephen Court Building, 18 A, Park St, opposite KFC Restaurant, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Also Read: Here’s how to make plant-based meats like vegan fish and vegan chicken at home