5 Places that make the finest Butter Chicken in Delhi

Butter Chicken! The name alone is enough to make anyone drool. The thick curry, which is filled with soft chicken pieces and laden with creamy, buttery goodness, is a chicken lover's dream. A restaurant serving its own variation of Butter Chicken may be found on every corner and on every street.

So, to make things easy for you, we've compiled a list of the top 5 places in Delhi that serve the finest Butter Chicken.

Havemore

Isn't this something you've been thinking about since you first heard about butter chicken restaurants? Havemore has long been associated with butter chicken, as anyone who has had their sinfully creamy butter chicken can attest. A wonderful blend of chicken chunks, spices, and tomatoes will keep you coming back for more always.

Where: 11-12, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Gulati Restaurant

Gulati's is one of the numerous establishments on Pandara Road that serve wonderful meals. Large crowds are nothing new to it. The narrative began in 1959 with a small Dhaba with plain wooden benches and tables, which has since evolved into a fine dining establishment noted for its excellent North Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi, and Tandoori cuisine. Gulati's Butter Chicken is renowned for its richness and creaminess.

Where: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Daryaganj

It's not the legendary Daryaganj market, but a recently established restaurant of the same name in the posh Aerocity that has made quite a stir. Daryaganj is well-known in the Delhi NCR for being the creators of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, both of which they claim to have invented. Their delectable Butter Chicken dish is wonderful, and Delhiites enjoy it because of the rich tomato gravy that we can't get enough of.

Where: Shop R1, Lower Ground Floor, The Walk, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Dhaba- A Punjabi Theme Restaurant

Do you have unsatisfied butter chicken cravings? Dhaba- A Punjabi Theme is a mouth-watering bundle of tempting scents, eye-catching colours and toothsome tastes, decadent and exquisite cuisine to satisfy your taste buds, with a tradition of proudly serving clientele from generations for over two decades. Their Butter Chicken is unquestionably the star of the show, and you'll leave feeling totally satisfied.

Where: A-5, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden

Moti Mahal

Our delicious Butter Chicken is said to have been invented by Moti Mahal! Despite the lack of opulence in the decor, their Butter Chicken is absolutely delicious. The flavour is a little unusual and yet it's fantastic. With so many new eateries in the city serving delicious butter chicken, it's important to remember that 'old is gold,' and Moti Mahal in Daryaganj is no exception.

Where: 3704 Netaji Subhash Marg, Near Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj

Now that we've done the legwork and compiled a comprehensive list, all you have to do is scram!

