5 Places in Mumbai that dish up the most unique sandwiches

Sandwiches are frequently the easiest go-to food for a city like Mumbai where no one has time for a genuine sit-down lunch. A sandwich is a great way to get a quick bite to eat. A stall can be found outside every institution and at every train station.

Here is a list of 5 Mumbai's top sandwich spots, which have remained incredibly popular among student and office goers.

1. Veg Sandwich at Sandwizza

The story of this vegetarian sandwich chain is the archetypal rags to riches tale. It all started in 1986 as a little shop with only one item on the menu: the Bombay Toast Sandwich. They now have five locations that are always bustling with customers. More than 15 distinct types of sandwiches are available in these stores. The Veggie Cheese Grilled Sandwich and the Veggie Mayo Sandwich make for excellent choices when visiting this café.

Where: Lower Parel, Vile Parle, Andheri, Kandivali, Chakala

2. Chocolate Sandwich at Gupta Chaat Centre

These sandwiches are exquisite, with a mountain of shredded chocolate sandwiched between two buttery pieces of bread and topped with chocolate syrup. The Sev Puri sandwich served here is also a hit among the locals. The dish mixes the city's favourite chaat with a sandwich, yielding a delicious result.

Where: Gupta Chaat Center, Near Matunga (Central) Railway Station

3. Grilled Sandwich at K3 Snacks

This sweet and snack parlour, located in Powai's upscale Hiranandani Gardens, specialises in sandwiches. Grilled and toast veggie sandwiches are popular at this restaurant. A wonderful lunch of cheese, paneer, chopped veggies, cucumber, and green chutney snuggled between grilled or toasted bread. The addition of shredded cheese on the tops of the sandwiches is a delicious touch.

Where: Ventura Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

4. Classic Egg Sandwich at Big Sandwich Company

In keeping with our ideals, which believe in all-day breakfast, this sandwich is the perfect way to start your day, no matter what hour it is. In a group huddle amongst bread, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, and your long-lost friend cheese meet fluffy omelette. Get a melting chocolate grilled sandwich if you really want to go for broke at this place.

Where: Shop No.6, Greenland Apartment, J. B. Nagar, Andheri (East)

5. Idli Sandwich at A Rama Nayak and Sons Udipi

Yes, you read that correctly: A Rama Nayak and Sons Udipi serves Idli sandwiches. Butter, chutney, tomato, and batter are used to make the sandwiches, which are baked in idli moulds. The meal is addicting and well-liked by both regulars and newcomers. We rarely have the ability to resist this.

Where: Ram Nivas, King's Circle, Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga Central Railway Workshop

Try these to get a taste of Mumbai's best street food. We're certain you'll enjoy them! Tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Also Read: 3 Places in Mathura that serve delicious sweet treats