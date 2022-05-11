5 Places in Pune to enjoy yummy giant thalis

If you are a true foodaholic, then you must always be confused about what to pick because can’t lie ‘we love them all’, isn’t it? When it comes to an epicure to satiate the taste buds, we understand the struggle they undergo and therefore here we jot down a list of yummy giant thalis that are overloaded with food items more than you can have in one go (no joking!). These places in Pune are prominent for dishing out deliciousness filled thalis and that too at an affordable cost so, hey, shout out to all those food fellas out there, take a stroll to these places and quench your longings all at once.

1. Ahilyadevis Thali

Are you a lover of Maharashtrian food? If yes, then the Ahilyadevis thali offers decadent delicacies that will just roll out your taste buds. Their thalis come with dishes like lamb chops, lamb meat kalvan, lamb meat masala, keema laddoo, pava masala, tambda rassa vatti, 4 chapatis, dum biryani, koshambir, solkadi and jalebi. Their chicken options are so tasty and will combat your hunger pangs like no other.

Where: Ahilyadevis Thali - Survey 62/3, Pune Satara Road, Maharashtra State Highway 114, Mangdewadi, Katraj

2. Sukanta Thali

Yet another place to soak into delights along with a pleasing ambience, Sukanta thali started in the year 2004, gives you a warm welcome with tangy orange drinks and is a great place to enjoy dinner with your family. With 8 types of vegetables, 2 snacks (Dhokla and Pakoda), plain chapatis, puris, 2 different varieties of rice and a cuppa of amras, their vegetarian thali will bloat your stomach like never before.

Where: Sukanta Thali - 636, Pulachi Wadi, Deccan Gymkhana

3. House of Paratha

Starting with an extremely small space in the year 1999, this place has now extended its branches and serves thalis that authentic taste that is just unmatchable. While you visit here, try their shivagami thali as it has 2 kinds of lentils, 3 -4 types of sabzi, 2 kinds of parathas, a roti basket, lassi, chaas, 2 kinds of rice, gulab jamun and moong dal halwa. Not only their taste is irreplaceable, but their surroundings are also quite tranquil because of all the lush greens around. Other than this, this place also has a varied menu to soothe your cravings. The place is operational from 10 am to 11 pm.

Where: House Of Paratha - B-19, CIFCO, Opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM Road



4. Aaoji Khaoji

An outlet that started in the year 2016 with only three tables now serves the world’s best and yummlicious thalis with over 12 special sabzis. The bahubali thali of Aaoji Khaoji is a mix of 5 special parathas, 6 deserts, 12 sabzis, 2 dry fruit lassi, 3 varieties of rice, 6 papads along with raita, salad, achaar and butter. The place has proficient chefs from North India that bring the best taste to the platter. Moreover, Aaoji Khaoji offers 200 celebrity thalis and none of their thali is alike. The place is open from 11 am- 11 pm.

Where: Aaoji Khaoji Restaurant - Shop 32, Raghukulnagari, Opposite Patil Complex, Ambedkar Chowk, Bopodi, Khadki

5. Zeeshan Restaurant

If your taste buds tingle with non-vegetarian foods then Zeeshan Restaurant offers a yummy biryani thali that is just right for you. With decent quantities and delightful flavours, the thali at this place comes with tandoori chicken, eggs, shorba and 2 varieties of rice and chicken biryani along with curries. Genuine Arabian zests will definitely make you crave more. While you visit this place, do savour the taste of Dum Ka Chicken and Arabian Mandi. Also, savour the taste of Malai Rabri after your meal.

Where: Zeeshan Restaurant - Apna Hyderabadi Food - Peshwa Complex, Building number 2, Plot No. 84, East Lane, Clover Park, Viman Nagar

