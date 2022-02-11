5 Places to see in Kashmir for a charming honeymoon like Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Some places are visited, others are explored, and still some are lived in. However, Kashmir must be felt. Its beauty and allure will stay with you for a long time. Kashmir is not just about the erotic scenery that has earned it the moniker "Heaven on Earth." It has numerous places to eat, enjoy water rides, explore nature, do photography, shop and much more. It is one of those places where both summer and winter can be enjoyed to the fullest. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are currently on their honeymoon in the snow-capped mountains, and their photos have given us travel inspiration.

If you are also planning a romantic honeymoon to Kashmir then here are 5 places to see by taking inspiration from the couple’s stay to add a delight to your excursion.

1. Pahalgam

If you want to feel the romantic vibes on your honeymoon in Kashmir, then you can’t skip Pahalgam. Get lost in the lush greenery of Aru and Betaab Valley, hike to Kohli Glacier, ride a pony through Baisaran's scenic meadow, and go white water rafting down the Lidder River. Pahalgam, especially in the winter, is without a doubt one of the best places to visit in Kashmir. Even the journey from Srinagar to Pahalgam is scenic and full of visual delights.

2. Dal lake

The fabulous Dal Lake, with its gorgeous views and incredible surroundings, is the most famous place in Kashmir Valley where you can enjoy a romantic Shikara ride. While on a shikara ride, you can reach Nehru Park, the island of Char Chinar, and a couple of hotels and restaurants located on its outskirts.

3. Dachigam National Park

Dachigam National Park is one of the best honeymoon destinations in Kashmir, India, if you are an adventurous couple who enjoys nature. Find rare bird and animal species such as the Hangul and Kashmiri Stag. The park's lush, green surroundings are ideal for a laid-back vacation. If you enjoy nature scenes, put this location on your list.

4. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden

A trip to Kashmir would be incomplete without a stop at this lovely tulip garden. It is one of Asia's largest tulip gardens. Aside from tulips, there are many other garden species such as hyacinths, daffodils, and ranunculi. From March to May is the best time to visit this garden. Every year in April, a tulip festival is held where visitors can enjoy the breath-taking views of the garden in full bloom.

5. Sonamarg

Sonamarg, with its picturesque valleys and stunning lakes, is one of the most romantic places to visit in Kashmir on honeymoon. On your Sonamarg trip, you can go trout fishing, see refreshing meadows, and see numerous waterfalls. Its pristine lakes, such as Krishnasar, Gangabal, Vishansar, and Gadsar, will astound you with their magnificent views from the tops of the meadows.

Enjoy your honeymoon in Kashmir's beautiful locations. These incredible and romantic destinations offer the best of everything: climate, scenery, attractions, activities, and romantic experiences.

