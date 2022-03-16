5 Places that serve the tastiest chaat in Lucknow

As you may know, Lucknow is known for its Nawabi cuisine, which includes kebabs, parathas, and biryani. But that isn't the only thing the city has to offer. The city loves its spices, and nowhere is this flavour combination more evident than in the city's famous chaat. Chaat in Lucknow has always been referred to tikiya, batashe, bhalle, papdi, all delicate and proper.

So, here’s our recommendation for the best 5 places to eat chaat in Lucknow.

1. Dixit Chaat House

Dixit Chaat, located on the bustling streets of Chowk, is well-known among true-blue foodies. This 40-year-old establishment serves delectable chaats drenched in pure ghee, which gives your chaat a homey flavour while also making it healthier. If you're unsure what to get, start with the dahi tikkis and pani puris, and we promise you'll never go back!

Where: Shop no. 15 Opposite Lohiya Park, Chowk, Lucknow

2. King of Chaat

Another long-standing chaat store, King of Chaat, is deserving of its own position among the legends of street cuisine. Crispy aloo tikkis swaddled in fresh yoghurt, delectable chutney, and pani batashe or golgappas packed with spicy water are just a few of the dishes to sample. They are the true monarchs of superb taste, as their name implies.

Where: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow

3. Shukla Chaat House

It has a large following among the locals. Furthermore, it is an ideal location for high-quality dining. It is located in Hazaratganj and offers a variety of chaat. Their signature dish is matar chaat, which is a beautiful blend of dry white peas and chatpate masale. The meal here is of exceptional quality. Also, arrive early because there may be large lines to sample the Chaat here.

Where: Shahnajaf Road, Church building, Hazratganj, Lucknow

4. Royal’s Café Basket Chaat

Basket Chaat is the chaat item that has become synonymous with Lucknow out of all the different varieties. What more could one want for than all of the delectable chaat components nestled atop a basket made of fried shredded potato or sev? Their normal chaat is also worth trying; the pani puri or pani ke batashe are crispy, and the water is just right on the tangy-spicy spectrum.

Where: Royal Cafe, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Sushanpura, Hazratganj, Lucknow

5. Jain Chaat Bhandar

Jain Chaat is another popular location in Lucknow for the greatest chaat. This kiosk is located near Lalbagh, and the instant you try the pani batashes here, you will experience a burst of flavours in your mouth. The aloo tikkis here are also authentic, so don't pass them up while you're in town.

Where: Sushanpura, Lalbagh, Lucknow

So, how long are you going to wait? If you want a delicious and filling supper without breaking the bank, go to one of these chaat houses.

Also Read: From Pani Puri shots to Thandai, here are festive recipes you can make this Holi