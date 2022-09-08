5 Places to explore in Dharchula for a refreshing holiday
Plan a short trip to this place and enjoy the best of scenic views at the places mentioned below.
If you are looking for a quaint place to spend your holidays then look no further! Dharchula is a petite town nestled in Pithoragarh district in the state of Uttarakhand. Surrounded by mountains, lush green, falls and farms- the beauty of this place is untapped and is worth giving a shot. Plan a short trip to this place and enjoy the best of scenic views at the places mentioned below. We are sure that this place will definitely make you come for more.
Jauljibi
A gorgeous place where you can witness an offbeat confluence of Gori and the Kali rivers, Jauljibi is a stunning beauty that is perched at a distance of 23 kilometres. Surrounded by lush greens and elevated hills where you can capture beautiful landscapes. Natives and Nepalese inhabitants reside at this place and you can take a stroll in their markets. Do witness a suspension bridge located on the kali river.
Kali River
Runs throughout the whole town of Dharchula, Kali River are a stunning and unusual beauty that is a must-witness. Kali River is considered holy and got its name from the Goddess Kali. Kalapaani in Great Himalayas is the source of this river that is elevated at 3600 metres above sea level. The Kali River pours through Uttarakhand and formulates the edge with Nepal.
Om Parvat
Om Parvat is yet another spellbinding place that you must incorporate into your itinerary. Elevated at 6191 metres, Om Parvat is a prominent religious site and bears a resemblance to Mount Kailash of Tibet. Adi Kailash, Little Kailash, Jonglingkong Peak, Baba Kailash and Chhota Kailash are the varied other names of this place. The view of this place is bewitching and can stun anyone.
Narayan Ashram
A spiritual centre that is filled with positivity, The Narayan Ashram is perched at an elevation of 2,734 metres above sea level and was constructed by Sri Narayan Swami in 1936. You can become a part of the varied social and spiritual activities that are organised at this place.
Dhwaj Temple
Fenced by the majestic Himalayas and its bewitching views, the ambience of this temple is filled with positive spiritual vibes that will definitely make you regain the inner you. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Jayanti, this prominent holy place is nestled at a distance of 10 km from Pithoragarh and is pure bliss to your soul, mind and body.
Do head to the aforementioned places when in Dharchula and let us know your experience below.
