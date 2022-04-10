5 Places to visit if you are Honeymooning in South Africa

Can’t decide where to head for that perfect romantic getaway? South Africa is the place for you! With the freshness of beaches, calmness of mountains, and wilderness of wildlife- South Africa is a paradise for all the couples who are still skeptical about their honeymoon destination. This place offers numerous places for adventure, fun, and mesmerizing views to rekindle love. Even the B-town celebs love to visit South Africa for a thrilling holiday because of its peace and beauty. Couples like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went for a safari in Kenya (East Africa) to celebrate to ring in New Year 2022. The diva even shared pictures of her exotic safari.

Read on to know more about the 5 beauties of South Africa to escape on your honeymoon. We’re sure it’ll be just enough for you to convince yourself to go there.

Kruger National Park

South Africa is quite famous for its lush forests and Kruger National Park is one of the best and biggest places to experience a wildlife safari like never before! You just can’t skip this place if you want to experience romantic vibes and visual delights. It holds an area of over 2,000,000 hectares. This national park is home to a varied variety of animals. Lion, leopard, elephant, cape buffalo and rhino are the specialities of this park. Both day and night safaris are available in Kruger and you can personalise your tour as per your preference.

Port Elizabeth

Is there anything more romantic than a hand-in-hand walk on pristine beaches? Surrounded by dune forests, a serene atmosphere and deep bluish water- all the three are quite dreamy and will captivate your lovelorn soul. Unravel the most gorgeous sunset and great adventure with your partner. The amalgamation of picturesque views and thrill makes it an incredible place for a honeymoon in South Africa.

Cape Town

South Africa without exploring Cape Town is something never recommended as this city offers splendid activities and nature’s sight. Right from botanical wonders, serene mountains, and turquoise coloured sea- this city has everything! You can also plan romantic dinners at exquisite restaurants and get lost in the exciting nightlife of this city. You can explore Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Two Oceans Aquarium and Lion’s Head when in Cape Town.

Johannesburg

If you are looking for a place that is a perfect blend of romance and adventure then this is the right place for you. The incredible fusion of nightlife and food is a treat to your eyes and buds. If you are a shopping fanatic, then you should definitely go and explore the beauty this place has to offer. You can also plan a staycation at beachside resorts to get an exclusive experience.

Free State

Free State is also known as the heart of South Africa. This place is bounded by mountains and is 3000 feet above sea level. This is one of the sizzling destinations for honeymoon as it is extremely peaceful and beautiful. The place looks beautifully white during the winter season due to snow-capping which is a unique experience of its own. Moreover, crystal clear streams and green hills affix an endless scenic beauty to it that can be enjoyed with love and wine.

