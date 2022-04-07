5 Places to visit in India before you turn 30

Here's a nice bucket list of locations to visit in India before you reach thirty. They are not just places, but also incredible experiences that will live on in your memories. From walking on Living Root Bridges in Cherrapunji to a bike trip across Ladakh, trekking through the Valley of Flowers in the Himalayas to surfing in Orissa, there is something for everyone.

Explore these 5 places to experience the most beautiful moments spent in these lovely locations.

1. Solang Valley

Solang Valley is so captivating that it can compete with the Swiss Alps. Close your eyes, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and when you open them, you'll be met with a breath-taking picture of snow-capped mountains, lush woods, and skies so clear that you'll swear God painted the clouds. Solang Valley is certainly one of the nicest places to visit in India, especially with a friend.

2. Chandratal

This high-altitude lake in Himachal, named after its moon-like shape, is definitely worth the effort of getting there! Chandratal, one of India's most beautiful lakes, is a trekker's dream and should be on your list of locations to visit before you reach 30! The deep blue lake encircled by snow-capped peaks will be a sight you remember for the rest of your life.

3. Coorg

It is said that when a man is surrounded by pristine environment, he truly comes into his own. Go to Coorg, also known as the "Scotland of India" for this. This chilly highland location provides an unrivalled view of green stretches as well as tranquillity. The seductive perfume of coffee farms filling the air tops off the experience. Coorg certainly cannot be overlooked when it comes to the best and safest destinations to visit in India.

4. Andaman

Are you afraid of water? Never swam before? Maybe it's time to fight the fear and dive into the deep sea, ZNMD Style, to overcome your phobia of water and depths. Trust us when we say that the sites underwater will delight you and have you coming back for more. These are the top tourist sites in India for aqua lovers who want to feel like they're in heaven!

5. Pushkar

Pushkar, an old Rajasthani city steeped in history and culture, is one of India's best destinations to visit. Pushkar is also home to the Pushkar Mela, which attracts millions of tourists each year and is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When in Pushkar, don't forget to take a camel ride!

Which of these under 30 destinations will you choose? Leave a comment below.

