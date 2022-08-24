5 Places to visit in Majuli for a refreshing vacay

Recognised as the biggest riverine island in the world, Majuli is a heavenly spot that is an incredible blend of culture and heritage. The sheer serenity and scenic views this location provides are truly outstanding and will definitely brace you up. Besides picturesque islands, this place is prominent for its Satras and Vaishnavite monasteries. Beautiful Assamese dance, music and festivals can be witnessed at this place to dive deep into the Assamese culture. Sankaradeva, the forefather of Assam culture, established the first Satra in Majuli. Perched near the expansive river Brahmaputra, this place will provide you with the utmost calming and soothing vibes while making your vacay memorable. Here is a list of 5 places that you must visit in Majuli

1. Kamalabari Satra

Kamalabari Satra is the heart of culture, literature, art and music. The marvellous architecture and intricate designs of this Satra will leave you speechless. A section of the Satra is all decked up in cultural events of the Satriya art. Colourful imageries of deities and idols are carved on the ceiling that depicts Assamese culture and looks stunning. If you want to unravel the history of Assamese ethos, then this place is a must-visit.

2. Tengapania

Nestled on the bank of the river Brahmaputra, Tengapania is surrounded by 3 prominent and beautiful spots Dhakuakhana, Machkhoa, and Disangmukh. A golden temple structure that is fabricated with Ahom style structural design is the major attraction of this place. Also bounded by a flowing river which makes this spot picturesque. Enjoy and capture the views while lightening your soul with peace and positivity and enjoy a picnic amid the lush greens.

3. Dakhinpat Satra

Also known as the regal shrine since it is supported by the Ahom rulers, Dakhinpat Satra is extremely prominent amongst tourists and is mostly visited by the followers and history and cultural buffs. A Rasleela performance is arranged here on a full moon night that you must see and a beautiful Rasotsava festival can also be attended for a clear glimpse of Assamese culture.

4. Bongaori

Holds the tag of a World Heritage Site, Bongaori is a beautiful place that is renowned for its vivacious biodiversity. You will explore a true glimpse of Assam’s rich culture and heritage while at this place. Varied small satras can also be witnessed over here. Sightsee natural beauty and gather all the peace amid a gorgeous serene environment in Bongaori.

5. Garmur Satra

A holy centre to collect information about Vaishnavite tradition, Garmur satra was constructed by Jayaharideva in the year 1656. You will get to see varied manuscripts, literature and artefacts that will provide you with a great overview of Vaishnavite tradition. This Satra also has a hall in which people gather and chant prayers to seek blessings.

Alongwith mesmerizing beauty of nature, Majuli offers positive spiritual vibes and also holds historical significance that is worth visiting.

