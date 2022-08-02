Tuesday Travel: 5 Places to visit in Ujjain for your spiritual experience

The ancient city of Ujjain is home to myriad temples and endless divine legends and folklore. It is a synthesis of holiness and devotion and is situated on the banks of the sacred river Shipra. Ujjain, a city in western Madhya Pradesh, is well-known for having a variety of historic pilgrimage sites. Kumbh Mela is held there as well. For many Hindus, Ujjain is a place of great religious significance.

Following are 5 locations to help you have a more spiritual experience in Ujjain if you are planning a pilgrimage there.

1. Mahakaleshwar Temple

One of the most respected temples in Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar Temple is devoted to Lord Shiva and is often crowded with Hindu pilgrims. The lingam, one of the twelve well-known Jyotirlingas found around the world and revered as Lord Shiva, is the reason the temple is so widely known. Without a doubt, this is among the top Ujjain tourist attractions worth viewing.

2. Kalidasa Academy

Sanskrit, the first language of the world, has been introduced to hundreds of students at the Kalidasa Academy in Ujjain. The Kalidasa Academy features a notable library with around 4000 works on a range of indological topics, including Veda, Vedanga, Puranas, etc. The government established this academy in honour of the renowned poet Kalidasa, as the name of the institution clearly indicates.

3. Kumbh Mela

One of the most well-known tourist attractions in Ujjain is Kumbh Mela. Millions upon millions of people congregate at the Kumbh Mela to remember the ancient Samudra Manthan event from Hindu mythology. Devotees go on this pilgrimage during the Kumbh Mela, one of the biggest Hindu festivals, with the goal of atoning for their past transgressions. Due to the thousands of believers travelling from all over the nation, the Kumbh Mela attracts the largest crowd.

4. Ram Mandir Ghat

Hindus invest a great deal of religious significance in Ram Mandir Ghat since it is one of the four sites where the Kumbh Mela is held once every twelve years. Numerous merit-seekers visit this historic bathing ghat in search of the graces of Goddess Shipra in particular. While there are visitors at the ghat all day, the daily 8 pm arti ritual is the best method to fulfil your spiritual longing.

5. Bhartihari Caves

Bhartihari, Vikramaditya's stepbrother, meditated in the Bhartihari caves in Ujjain. These caves are a well-liked tourist destination and are situated close to the banks of River Kshipra, on the outskirts of the city. The cave, which is backed by stone pillars, includes numerous rooms where Hindu deity idols and images are kept. A modest temple located in the caves is a popular sacred site for the Nath community's members. To honour the legendary sage, thousands of followers come to this historic attraction.

Remember not to miss any of these well-known Ujjain tourist attractions while you're touring the city.

