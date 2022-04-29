Ooty, also known as the “queen of hills” is one of the most prominent attractions amongst the peace and nature lovers out there. This place is beyond perfect for all those people who want to escape from their hassles and city lights. This beautiful vacation spot in Tamil Nadu has a lot to offer right from mountains, gardens, lakes to tea plantations. Its soothing surroundings, nature’s haven, and surreal beauty will definitely leave you speechless.

Here are 5 places you must explore when in Ooty

1. Ooty lake

Lakes are everywhere but this lake has something unique that will leave you mesmerized. Ooty lake is an artificial lake that was built in the year 1824 during the era of the British Raj. With an area of approximately 65 acres, the sides of the lake are covered with beautiful lush greenery, which looks like a magical landscape that is worth capturing and enjoying. Boat rides, be it paddle, motor or on rowing boats is something that you must experience here. This place also organises boat races during the summery months, especially May along with varied activities similar to an amusement park (toy trains for children and horse rides). The lake is open from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

2. Doddabetta peak

A little far from Ooty (around 10 km), positioned at an elevation of 2623 metres, Doddabetta peak can refresh you with a splendid view. Comes under the list of the highest peak in the Nilgiris, this peak is enclosed with heavy greenery, colourful floras, crystal clear waterfall and is considered a favourite spot of trekkers. The Telescope house at the peak is the key attraction of this place. You can get amazed by the captivating view this valley has to offer. The Doddabetta peak is open from 7 am to 6 pm.

3. Deer park

Enjoy the dense forests and wildlife in this deer park which is prominent for its unique varieties of deer such as Sambhar and the Chithal. The park offers equally rich varieties of flora and holds an area of 22 acres, a heaven for all wildlife devotees. Constructed in the year 1986, this park will make you witness an abundant species of different birds and animals with no entry fee. During summer, the park is open from 5 am to 8 pm while in winter, the park is functional from 5:30 am to 7 pm.

4. Wax world museum

This beauty display wax statues (look exactly real) of prominent personalities around the world. With a depiction of rural households and how the local lifestyle lookalike, Wax world museum will definitely take you through the everyday life of locals and that too with the help of wax. You will get to witness the statues of Mother Terrassa, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Mahatma Gandhi over here. The place is open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. Sightsee, capture and appreciate the world’s enthralling hard work at wax world museum.

5. Tea park

Tea plantations are one of the most amazing things to visit in Ooty. This tea garden has been taken over by the government and developed by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops. The park will provide you with ample time to plunge into the process of formulation of tea leaves. You can also pluck and lost in the aroma of tiny leaves. This place also has a tea shop where you can sip famous varieties of tea like masala tea, vanilla tea, and various others.

