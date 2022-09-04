5 Places you must travel to in Kerala to experience the true magic of Onam

Onam is an auspicious festival from God’s own country, Kerala. This Malayali harvest festival is celebrated with great pomp and zeal throughout the whole southern state but certain places plan grand festivities as compared to others. Onam is a 10-day long auspicious festival and its vibrant celebrations with trumpets, drums, boat races, dances, music, floral decorations, lights and colours can exhilarate almost anyone. If you want to enjoy the true rituals and spirit of this festival then here we bring you a list of 5 places in Kerala that will stun you with their traditional cultural programs and events. Head straight to these places to witness the grandeur of Onam:

1. Trivandrum

Trivandrum is one of the best places in Kerala which celebrates Onam in its full swing. The whole city is lit up with lights and flowers and the fragrance of varied delicacies will take your breath away. Take a stroll in this region at night to soothe yourself and deck yourself in the beauty that dazzles the streets, trees, and buildings.

2. Ernakulam

One should definitely witness the fervour celebrations of Onam in Ernakulam. On this occasion, the city is decked in endless colourful variations of flowers, lights, dances and traditions. Ernakulam is a place that is decorated with countless lamps during this time. While you are here, don’t forget to visit the Athachamayam Festival which is celebrated in the Thrippunithura district. With street parade celebrations, traditional music and exploring numerous traditional works of art- this festival will astonish all your senses.

3. Thiruvananthapuram

This is yet another beautiful place to escape the spiritual air of Onam and to make your short trip even more beautiful. Right from cultural events to boat races- the auspicious festival of Onam is celebrated with abundant dedication in Thiruvananthapuram. The streets are all festooned with beautiful decorations and food stalls during this time that is worth visiting.

4. Alleppey

In god’s own country, there is a city known as Alleppey which is prominent for its backwaters, beaches, sunsets and composed surroundings. Alleppey is a much-adored tourist destination that rejoices in the festival of Onam with its lip-smacking cuisine, houseboats, lush greens, beautiful cultural events, and spectacular temples and ancient sites.

5. Thrissur

Thrissur, formerly known as Trichur, is known as the cultural capital of Kerala and that’s why the place deck in the merriment of Onam with beautiful offbeat cultural performances like the tiger and Puli-Kali dance. Moreover, other special programmes are also organised during Onam and sadhya is also relished as a part of the Onam celebrations.

Do visit the above-mentioned places to experience the true magic of Onam and let us know your experience below.

