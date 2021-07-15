5 Places you must visit in India if you are a wildlife lover

From Himachal Pradesh to Kanyakumari, India boasts a diverse range of flora and fauna. There are plenty of places to explore the wildlife in India, here are 5 of the best wildlife places in India you can explore this monsoon.

India has a rich biodiversity that boasts plenty of flora and fauna in every nook and corner. You can visit any part of the world and you will find a plethora of stunning wildlife to explore. From the majestic mountain ranges in Northern India to the charming coastal line in South India, there is so much you can see.

If you are someone who loves wildlife, you will be spoilt for choice. India is home to a number of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks that offer some of the best wildlife experiences. Here are 5 places you can visit if you consider yourself a wildlife lover.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Famous for endangered wildlife species, this national park is one of the best wildlife sanctuaries of India. The popular ‘Jungle Book’ by Rudyard Kipling was inspired by the Kanha National Park. It consists of large green meadows, ravines and small hamlets. You can spot black bucks, tigers, bison, leopard, hyenas and more.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

This national park is famous for the one-horned Rhinos. It boasts one of the greatest conservation projects. You can check out the tea plantations and go on a safari to explore the wildlife and witness the one horned Rhinos in their natural habitat.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

This is India’s one of the most exciting and thrill seeking national parks. Famous for its tiger reserve, you can go on an exciting safari to spot tigers in their natural habitat. It is nestled in a picturesque setting of Nainital surrounded by thick forest jungle, mystic rivers and mountains.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

This national park was a hunting ground for the royals of Rajasthan. It is now open to visitors for its tiger reserve and deer spotting. Apart from tigers, you can spot deers, various species of birds and ancient ruins. You can also visit the Ranthambore fort located close to the sanctuary.

Hemis National Park, Jammu and Kashmir

This is a high altitude national park in Ladakh that is incredibly famous for its snow leopards. It is believed to have the highest number of snow leopards. It is surrounded by pristine valleys of Ladakh set against a scenic background.

Credits :Pexels

