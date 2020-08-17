5 Popular cafes in Bangkok every food connoisseur should visit post lockdown
Bangkok is the capital and the most populous city of Thailand. It’s called Krung Thep Maha Nakhon or simply Krung Thep in the Thai language. It is a great place full of cafes where you can indulge in many lip-smacking dishes.
So, after this lockdown, if you are planning for a trip where you can experience different types of foods, then Bangkok is the right place for you. But before that, we have given some ideas about the popular cafes in Bangkok. Read below.
Popular cafes in Bangkok to experience the best Thai foods:
Pooltime Café
This is one of the cutest cafes in Bangkok that offers great Thai cuisine, refreshing milkshakes, photo-worthy food items, etc. The interior of this café is done with three core colours pink, blue and white.
Stretsis Parlour
It’s a luxurious café in Bangkok which is popular for its unique illustrations on walls, teacups and cakes. Classy interior, unicorn-illustrated coffee and delicious foods are some of the attractions of Stretsis Parlour Café in Bangkok.
Floral Café
Floral decoration is the main attraction of this café along with its lip-smacking preparations. This is located in Bangkok’s old town.
VIVI- The Coffee Place
Gallery Drip Coffee
If you are going with your family, then this is the right place to visit. It offers amazing espresso that is set up by baristas. Notebooks, t-shirts, other small items are scattered throughout the place which makes it more attractive.
Also Read: 4 Beautiful islands in Phi Phi that you should visit for once