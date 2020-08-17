5 Popular cafes in Bangkok every food connoisseur should visit post lockdown

If you are planning for a trip post lockdown to experience lip-smacking food, then you may want to consider Bangkok. So, here’s a list of popular cafes in Bangkok.

Bangkok is the capital and the most populous city of Thailand. It’s called Krung Thep Maha Nakhon or simply Krung Thep in the Thai language. It is a great place full of cafes where you can indulge in many lip-smacking dishes.

So, after this lockdown, if you are planning for a trip where you can experience different types of foods, then Bangkok is the right place for you. But before that, we have given some ideas about the popular cafes in Bangkok. Read below.

Popular cafes in Bangkok to experience the best Thai foods:

Pooltime Café

This is one of the cutest cafes in Bangkok that offers great Thai cuisine, refreshing milkshakes, photo-worthy food items, etc. The interior of this café is done with three core colours pink, blue and white.

Stretsis Parlour

It’s a luxurious café in Bangkok which is popular for its unique illustrations on walls, teacups and cakes. Classy interior, unicorn-illustrated coffee and delicious foods are some of the attractions of Stretsis Parlour Café in Bangkok.

Floral Café

Floral decoration is the main attraction of this café along with its lip-smacking preparations. This is located in Bangkok’s old town.

VIVI- The Coffee Place

Located in the Banglamphu territory, this café is primely popular for its energising espresso. Enjoy your visit to this café with an amazing view of a river.

Gallery Drip Coffee If you are going with your family, then this is the right place to visit. It offers amazing espresso that is set up by baristas. Notebooks, t-shirts, other small items are scattered throughout the place which makes it more attractive. Also Read: 4 Beautiful islands in Phi Phi that you should visit for once

