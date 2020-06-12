5 Popular DESI chicken recipes you should prepare for your next dinner

Chicken is an important part of Indian cuisine which has given us numerous lip-smacking recipes. Delicious desi chicken recipes are all that we need on special days. The chicken preparations are rich, spicy, aromatic and flavourful. Indian chicken dishes are perfect to complement any rice preparations as well.

Since there are certain restrictions currently due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it’s best to prepare food at home and enjoy this with your family. Hence, we have compiled 5 popular desi chicken recipes that are always a great option to indulge in. Let’s check them out right below.

Popular Indian chicken preparations to make for dinners:

Amritsari chicken masala

This dish comes from Punjabi cuisine. It is prepared with chunks of chicken, cream, tomatoes and spices to get thick and buttery gravy. So, if you are planning to make your dinner special, then this dish is the best to have.

Murg Malaiwala

This dish includes milk, saffron, cream, rose petals and mild spices. It is one of the best dishes to have if you are a chicken lover.