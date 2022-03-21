5 Popular spots in Delhi for the best Chhole Bhature

Chole Bhature holds a special place in the hearts of Delhiwallahs. Just thinking about a steaming platter of Chole Bhature with a glass of cool Lassi makes your mouth water and your heart want for some delicious Chole Bhature. Anyone visiting this city cannot miss out on this Punjabi delicacy.

Here, we recommend you 5 spots in Delhi for the best Chhole Bhature in town.

1. Baba Nagpal Corner

This eatery attracts a sizable crowd, and for good reason: you'll be licking your fingers after devouring their delectable cuisine. This eatery attracts a sizable crowd, and for good reason: you'll be licking your fingers after devouring their delectable food. They prepare their food in a Punjabi style, with plenty of masala. Baba Nagpal serves some of the best Chhole Bhature in town and is perhaps Amar Colony's most happening restaurant.

Where: 7/25, Old Double Storey, Gupta Market, Lajpat Nagar IV

2. Sita Ram Diwan Chand

Sita Ram in Paharganj serves exceptionally tasty chole bhature. The famed restaurant, which has been serving Chhole Bhature since 1950, sells one full plate of Chhole Bhature, which includes two Bhaturas and a bowl of Chhole. The meal is accompanied by a special aloo sabzi cooked with diced potatoes and a unique blend of spices. You won't want to miss their paneer-stuffed Bhaturas!

Where: 2246, Near Imperial Cinema, Paharganj, New Delhi

3. Anand Ji

Chhole Bhature with green chutney, mango pickle, and onions; this place is definitely one of the best Chhole Bhature eateries in Lajpat Nagar. This cuisine place is where college students, auto wallas, and corporate execs go for a good morning breakfast. For many Delhi residents, this traditional destination nook is a must-visit for Chhole Bhature.

Where: Anand Ji - 3, Krishna Market, Lajpat Nagar

4. Roshan Di Kulfi

Roshan Di Kulfi is the finest place to go if you want to sample great and economical North Indian food. It serves one of Delhi's most popular Chhole Bhature. Its Chole is a mouth-watering dish made with thick desi ghee that is customer’s favourite.

Where: 2816, Block 34P, Ajmal Khan Road, Kw2arol Bagh, New Delhi

5. Nand Di Hatti

This cafe tucked away in the bustling lanes of Sadar Bazaar, is a hidden gem you can't afford to miss. Their Chhole Bhature is hearty and delicious since it's made with pure desi ghee and loads of affection. This place is the answer to all your food demands, thanks to the bold flavour of their Chhole and the tang of their handmade pickles.

Where: 829, Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Heads Up: After savouring this feast in these places, you'll be overcome with a strong desire to nap, so go on a sleepy Sunday afternoon!

