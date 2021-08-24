5 Products that will let you have a healthy & yummy breakfast when you are in a hurry

Growing up, we all must have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A filling breakfast is a must to maintain a healthy diet. However, it is very important to make sure that you eat only healthy foods for breakfast. Now you can enjoy a healthy and tasty breakfast even when you’re in a hurry!

YogaBar dark Chocolate Oats

If you are a chocolate-lover, you will be very happy to know that you can now make chocolate a part of your healthy meal! These dark chocolate oats are made with 100 percent natural ingredients. They are enriched with Beta Glucan Fibre that can help reduce cholesterol with Omega 3 Fatty Acids. These wholegrain ready-to-eat oats can be prepared within 5 minutes and are sealed with the goodness of Pumpkin, Watermelon and Chia Seeds.

Price: Rs.141

Buy Now

YogaBar Multigrain Energy Bars

This is the most energising snack one can have. It will fill your tummy and get you ready for a long day. These energy bars are highly nutritious and are filled with whole grain, nuts and seeds. It is extremely tasty including cravable flavours like vanilla almond bar, cashew orange bar, chocolate chunk nut, nuts and seeds bar.

Price: Rs.345

Buy Now

YogaBar Wholegrain Breakfast Muesli

Yet another great choice for chocolate-lovers. This muesli is enriched with antioxidant rich dark chocolate and cranberry. It is made from 100 percent natural ingredients and is rich in nuts and dried fruits like almonds, raisins, dried cranberries and even seeds such as pumpkin, chia and flax. It also contains wholegrains like Quinoa, Oats and Brown Rice.

Price: Rs.427

Buy Now

YogaBar Oatmeal Nuts & Seeds

A healthy and wholesome breakfast in the morning is a key to not only great skin but to your overall health and fitness. This cereal from Yoga Bar is enriched with all natural ingredients. It is gluten-free with high fibre and promotes weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. It consists of premium oats along with the goodness of almond, pumpkin, watermelon, chia, and sesame seeds.

Price: Rs.159

Buy Now

YogaBar Veggie Masala Flavour Oats

These oats are extremely high in fibre content, and are good to be consumed in the morning as a breakfast to help you get started for the day. They are packed with protein, a bowl of these whole oats can help in giving you extra energy to sustain throughout the day. They provide a delicious taste and texture. You can make a porridge or an oats smoothie, and enjoy a great breakfast.

Price: Rs.260

Buy Now