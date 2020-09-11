5 Pudding recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings

Are you craving something sweet? Check out these 5 pudding recipes you can prepare when a sugar craving strikes.

Popularly known as one of the most comforting foods, puddings are perfect for times when all you crave is a dessert. The word comes from the Latin word 'botellus', which means ‘sausage'. The French ‘boudin’ happens to have the same origins. While pudding comes in a variety of flavours, most people prefer the sweet ones that melt in the mouth like butter. To top things off, it is surprisingly easy to make at home.

That’s right, with the ingredients and method, you can easily bake the good old pudding at home. While the procedure is simple, possibilities are endless when it comes to pudding. From fresh fruits to chocolate, there are many types you can whip up. Drooling yet?

Without further ado, here are 5 delicious pudding recipes to eat what your heart fancies.

1. Caramel Bread Pudding

Caramel custard is a popular pudding recipe that is now a favourite among Indians. Made with the simplest of ingredients, it won’t take much of your time and tastes wonderful.

2. Chocolate Pudding

Any chocoholics here? This classic chocolate pudding is the one to choose if you don’t mind binging on some choco delights once in a while.

3. Orange Pudding

A little bit of orange, a little bit of sauce – a delicious combination we will love to have! You must definitely try if you haven’t already.

4. Sticky Toffee Pudding

One of Britain’s most loved puddings, this is a rich and moist cake dipped in a sticky sauce that will definitely give you a sugar rush. Did you know that this is Kate Middleton’s favourite pudding? Well, it got royal approval so what are you waiting for?

5. Bread and Butter Pudding

An easy-peasy recipe made with two of the basic ingredients you find in your kitchen, bread and butter. This is chilled dessert at its best!

