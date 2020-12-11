5 quaint and quiet travel destinations to visit while maintaining social distancing

Take a break from the hectic city life and visit these 5 places to indulge in some quaint, old-world charm and travel back in time.

Living in a metro can be quite monotonous at times. You are always in a hurry, and rarely have time to savour the moment. Life is busy, rushed and frantic. You only get to relax on the weekends, which too get spent on driving for long hours on your way to a restaurant or getting stuck in a traffic jam. At times, it can get insanely hectic and tiring.

To get a break from all the madness of the city, you can travel to some quaint cities where life moves at a glacial pace and everyone has a lot of time on their hands. It can be quite therapeutic to visit such a place where you can just live in the moment and take things easy for a change. So, here are 5 places that you can visit to relive that old, quaint life while following the social distancing norms.

Hampi

The quiet lanes and the history associated with this place will calm your nerves and will leave you in awe and curiosity. The glorious past of this city makes this a peaceful yet fascinating destination.

Jaisalmer

With the camel carts and the quiet atmosphere, Jaisalmer is a city that will welcome you with open arms. The quaint shops, the slow pace of life and the landscape will help you take a break from the monotonous city life.

Darjeeling

Soak in the breathtaking view of the Himalayan foothills and ride in the famous toy train and enjoy the scenic view of the tea plantations.

Puducherry

The laid back ambience in every street and the stillness in the air with the distant sound of church bells will surely give you quaint, old-world vibes.

Dalhousie

Victorian architecture and the picturesque view will leave one mesmerised and in awe of its mountainous pristine beauty.

