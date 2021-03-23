5 Quick and easy Italian recipes to make the perfect Italian meal at home

Craving a delicious Italian feast at home? Here are the top 5 Italian recipes to make at home with quick and easy steps.

Make your Italian feast at home with these quick and easy recipes. Whether you’re craving a Margherita pizza or pink sauce pasta, we’ve got you covered. The love for Italian food is inevitable, one can never get enough of this cuisine. Whether it is risotto, pasta, ravioli, pizza or spaghetti, each dish has a unique and distinctive flavour that you will fall in love with all over again.

There are so many varieties of Italian dishes to choose from that you will be spoilt for choice. Hence, we have curated a list of the top 5 Italian dishes that you can easily make at home and satiate your hunger pangs.

Curb your cravings with these 5 quick and easy Italian recipes.

Margherita Pizza

A simple and classy Margherita pizza doesn’t require too much effort, one can make a Margherita pizza at home with minimal effort and ingredients. It is without a doubt one of the most popular dishes in Italy that you can devour at home. Made of fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella cheese, you can never go wrong with this dish. Click below to find the recipe for Margherita Pizza.

Mushroom Risotto

This flavourful dish is for those who love savoury dishes with lots of butter with the goodness of mushroom. Mushroom risotto is comfort food on one plate along with multiple health benefits. Mushroom is a good source of protein, a powerful antioxidant and tastes delicious.

Lasagna

If you are craving a cheesy and filling dish with lots of layers of sauce, pasts, cheese in it then this it. Lasagna is an all time favourite Italian dish that is loaded with parmesan cheese, layers of bacon, bolognese sauce, minced lamb or a mix of vegetables for vegetarians.

Pasta Carbonara

Popular with the coal miners, this pasta is a true statement dish of Italy that is made with chunks of bacon, cheese and butter in spaghetti pasta. Originating from Rome, it is made of hard cheese and cured pork.

Bruchetta

Bruchetta is an antipasto dish that consists of grilled bread topped with olive oil and smeared with garlic. It is topped with varieties of fillings like a mix of vegetables, tomatoes, beans, meat or cheese.

