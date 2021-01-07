5 Quick bites that are HEALTHY and LOW on calories

Want to beat those hunger pangs without feeling guilty? Try 5 recipes that are easy and quick to prepare and are perfect to satisfy those craving in a healthy and nutritious manner.

We all have sudden hunger pangs and want to eat something quick and delicious. At times like these, overeating unhealthy food and junk food can cause bloating and make you feel guilty. While having the right kind of snacks can make you feel full and promote weight loss.

Snacks that are nutritious and rich in protein and fibre can significantly improve your health and satisfy your sudden cravings while boosting your metabolism. We have for you 5 such recipes that are healthy yet delectable and that can be made in a jiffy without putting in much effort.

Sprouts

Mix 1 cup sprouts with some finely chopped onion and tomatoes. Add chopped green chillies and a cup of mashed boiled potato. Add ½ tsp red chilli powder, salt and lime juice. Mix well and garnish with coriander leaves.

Corn salad

To make this salad, take 4 cups of corn and toss them with some chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions, basil and olive oil. Season it with some salt and pepper. Squeeze half a lemon on top and mix well.

Roasted chickpeas

Preheat the oven to 200 degree celsius. In a bowl, mix 1 cup of chickpeas with some cumin powder, red chilli powder and salt. Put them in a baking tray and bake them for 5-7 minutes.

Taquitos

To make this healthy yet delicious recipe, simply take 1 cup cooked rice and mix it with 2 tbsp salsa and some lime juice. Take a corn tortilla and fill it with the rice and season it with some salt and lime juice. Roll it tightly and enjoy!

Kale chips

Preheat the oven at 175 degree celsius. Carefully remove the kale leaves from the stems and tear them into small pieces. Wash them and dry them thoroughly. Season with some salt and olive oil and bake it in the oven for 10 minutes.

Credits :Pexels

