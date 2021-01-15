5 Quick bites to satisfy those late night cravings

Beat those midnight hunger pangs by indulging these filling and satisfying snacks that can be prepared in minutes!

More often than not when you can’t sleep at night, you end up feeling hungry and want to munch on something that’s light. Since late at night, you are too lazy to cook, you end up eating whatever is leftover in the fridge, even if it means cake or even pasta for that matter!

If you frequently experience late-night hunger pangs, chances are you haven’t had a hearty and wholesome dinner. So to make you need something that is filling and will leave you feeling satisfied. To make your midnight snacks filling and to save you from cooking something too gourmet, we have for you 5 quick bites that you can have at any hour of the day.

Bread Pizza

To make this healthy and light-on-the-stomach snack, simply shallow fry some bread in olive oil and spread pizza sauce, chopped onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and diced olives. Season with some chilli flakes, oregano and black pepper powder. Top with grated cheese.

Veggie sandwich

In a pan, lightly fry some roughly chopped tomatoes, capsicum, carrots and beans in olive oil. Once fried, add some salt and black pepper and place these on a slice of bread covered with butter. Add some melted cheese on top and place another bread slice over it.

Fried potatoes

To make this quick to cook and very filling snack, simply peel and chop some potatoes and stir fry them in oil till they turn brown. Add some red chilli powder, salt and black pepper and mix well.

Chilli Cheese toast

To make this toast, add some grated cheese in a bowl along with chopped green chillies and ginger. Season with salt and black pepper. Take a slice of bread and cut into half and grill it on a pan in some olive oil. Cover it with butter and add the cheese mix on top. Grill for 5 minutes to melt the cheese and serve hot.

Egg salad

This one is for those who prefer a healthy and nutritious midnight snack. To make this salad, boil two eggs and one potato and mash them in a bowl together. Add mayonnaise in the bowl and season with some salt and black pepper and mix well.

Credits :Pexels

