  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 quick finger food recipes for your kids to enjoy

Finger foods are mess-free. Check out some quick finger food recipes to get your kids excited about snacking.
8905 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Quick recipes,Finger Foods,Recipes for Kids5 quick finger food recipes for your kids to enjoy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the country, kids are stuck at home with very little to do. Your kids might not be doing a lot of physical activities, but they get exhausting all the indoor games. That’s when mom’s cooking comes into play to help get back all the energy in between these indoor shenanigans. There is nothing more satisfying than ingesting some crispy delights. 

The best way to feed your fussy eater is by giving them finger foods. Finger foods are defined as foods that can be eaten directly with your fingers. Bite-sized finger foods brimming with countless flavours are perfect for your kid. It is a great way to teach your toddler to develop some independent eating as well. While giving them veggies and fruits is a great option, you can try some recipes as well to feed your kids. 

Here are 5 finger food recipes for your kid. 

Paneer Cheese Balls 

Your kid will become a fan of this delicious crisp balls with a gooey cheesy filling in no time. 

Potato Wedges  

Kids love potatoes. With these wedges, snacking will become your kids’ favourite meal of the day. Not only are they mess-free, but they are stress-free to make as well. 

Banana Bites

These are easy to make and one of the best ways to bring the goodness of banana to your kids’ plate. 

Crunchy Egg Fingers  

Crunchy egg fingers are perfect for kids who don't like to eat egg otherwise. 

Lentil Veggie Nuggets 

Can’t get your fussy eater to sit and enjoy some snacks? This recipe might help. Lentil veggie nuggets might just become your kids’ favourite snack. 

ALSO READ: Can’t cook with frozen veggies? THESE common mistakes might be the reason

Credits :youtube, getty

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement