5 Reasons why you should include wheatgrass in your summer diet

Wheatgrass is loaded with all important nutrients that aid in weight loss, regulates blood sugar level and cholesterol levels. So, Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, JIVO Wellness, talks about why you should include wheatgrass in your summer diet.

Wheatgrass is the newest and most popular ingredient to hit the natural health scene, found everywhere from health food shops to regular juice bars. Made from the newly sprouted leaves of Triticum aestivum, it helps with anything from liver detoxification to immune system improvement. Wheatgrass is an amazing source of vitamins and minerals and has Vitamin A, C, E, iron, magnesium, calcium, and amino acids in abundance. Eight of the 17 amino acids are considered necessary, which means your body is incapable of making them and you need to obtain them from food. Wheatgrass has chlorophyll, a pigment that has a range of health benefits. It also contains vitamins C and E and glutathione, which are important antioxidants. So, Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, JIVO Wellness, talks about why you should include wheatgrass in your summer diet.

Reduces cholesterol

Although our body needs some cholesterol for the production of hormones and bile juice, too much cholesterol in the blood may hinder blood flow and increase the risk of cardiac diseases. Many studies have found that Wheatgrass helps in lowering the cholesterol levels. Wheatgrass has components that were similar to prescription medications used to treat elevated blood cholesterol.

Helps in weight loss

Wheatgrass juice has become a common addition to many people's diets as a fast and easy way to reduce weight. It includes thylakoids, that can help to lose weight. Although there is no evidence that wheatgrass alone can help in weight loss.

Eases inflammation

Inflammation is a natural immune system response that protects the body from infections and injuries. Chronic inflammation is known to play a key role in diseases like cancer, heart disease and autoimmune disorders. Wheatgrass and its components, in several studies have shown to help minimise inflammation. Wheatgrass also contains a lot of chlorophyll that has anti-inflammatory effects.

Boosts immunity

Wheatgrass juice is excellent to boost immunity because of its various vitamins and minerals content. Wheatgrass powder, juice, and capsules are readily available and can be sold in health food stores and speciality grocery stores. Wheatgrass can be consumed in a number of ways and is available as a juice, powder or supplement. It is easy to incorporate into your diet.

Aids in blood sugar level

Few signs of elevated blood sugar level include headaches, thirst, frequent urination and exhaustion. High blood sugar levels can lead to serious problems like skin infections, nerve damage and vision-related problems. Wheatgrass has been shown to help keep blood sugar levels in control.

Also Read: Kale: 3 Dishes that you can make from this superfood

Share your comment ×