5 Recipes from Indore to savor the culinary best of Madhya Pradesh

Traveling to new places can be a thrilling experience when you immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of a new city. Yet, there’s no better way to explore new places than by having a delicious gastronomical experience. When visiting Indore, you probably plan to taste the city’s famous poha with jeeravan masala. However, the city has a lot more to contribute to the culinary scene such as piquant Khopra patties, Garadu chaat and other delicacies. Whether you love street food, comfort food or even fine dining; we bring you recipes from Indore that help you taste the culinary best of Madhya Pradesh in your very own kitchen.

Indori Khopra Patties

These patties may be unlike any other you’ve tasted, for they primarily comprise of chana dal, boiled yam and dried coconut. Khopra patties make for the perfect snack with tea or even as a brunch dish if you’re feeling peckish.

The delectable Mawa Bati

If you have a sweet tooth, then the Mawa Bati is for you. A relatively simple preparation of khoya and delicious dry fruits, this is much like its humble cousin, the gulab jamun.

Indore Special Shahi Shikanji

In case you are accustomed to swigging Shikanji in Lucknow or the Northern parts of our country, then this one will surprise you. It is made of milk steamed with saffron, elaichi and then cooled and mixed in with fresh rabri made from hung curd. This chilled beverage is the perfect drink to serve your guests!

Bhutte Ka Kees

A scrumptious snack for a winter evening, Bhutte ka Kees certainly has corn has a core ingredient. However, other additions such as grated coconut, green chillies and warm milk might surprise you. Cook this one and thank us later!

Garadu Chat made of Fried Yam

Garadu chaat is a seasonal snack that is best had during October to March, as that’s when the tuber is available every year. Garadu or purple yam is offenly confused with sweet potato; however, it is quite different than the humble Ratalu. If you’re looking for a healthy snack then Garadu chat meets your requirements.

Whether you call Indore home or wish to travel to the city, simply cook up these recipes in your kitchen and relish the best of Indoori food.

