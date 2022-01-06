5 Recipes for nutritious dinners you can cook in 20 minutes

Whether you live on your own or are a busy parent, finding the time and energy to cook a healthy meal at home seems to be a daunting task. We realise that there are even days where you are in no mood of intricate cooking wherein you just want to get over with your hunger pangs with quick -fix healthy meals that take just minutes to prepare, but fill you up like a full-on feast. Cooking healthy does not imply working yourself to exhaustion in the kitchen. There are quick easy meal options available which can save on both your time and energy.

We list here 5 quick and easy recipes for nutritious dinners you can cook in 20 minutes.

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Looking for a wholesome and mouth-watering lunch option in no time? Add this Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Power Bowl to your menu! For those who love Mediterranean flavours this recipe is salty and fresh. This rainbow bowl is usually a mixture of quinoa, chickpea, salad and feta cheese. And of course, you can spice it up with the flavours and more greens of your choice. Rich in fibre and minerals, quinoa is one of the healthiest and most nutritious foods you’ll have. This wholesome and delicious plant-based recipe provides a complete and balanced meal full of Mediterranean flavours.

Cottage Cheese Fritters

Ideal for brunch or lunch with salad, these tasty fritters can make your hunger pangs go away in less than 20 mins of cooking. All you need is cottage cheese and some shifting together of gram flour, rice flour, chilies, pepper, salt and baking powder into a bowl to make the batter. Heat the oil in a pan and medium fry the fritters till they turn golden brown. They can either be topped with parmesan and herbs to give a fancy and an Italian touch to the dish or can be enjoyed with cilantro mint chutney filled with fresh, zesty and herby flavours to get a taste of north Indian cuisine. On a rainy day, sit back and enjoy this super easy and flavorful keeper recipe.

Chicken Honey Nut Stir Fry

For all the health-conscious chicken lovers in the town, this simple yet elegant dish can be your go to protein in-take meal full of nutrients and taste. Honey and ginger combine to create a perfectly balanced flavour combination in this quick and easy chicken stir-fry. All you need to do is whisk together honey, ginger and orange juice in a delightful sauce and combine it with celery, sliced carrots and tender chicken strips. For crunch it can be topped with cashew and green onion. Enjoy this hearty meal served with brown rice or as it is.



Gluten free scotch pancakes

Tea time delight or a healthy breakfast recipe to fuel you through the morning, these gluten free scotch pancakes are a real winner for a lazy weekend treat ready in just less than 20 mins. Scotch pancakes are the perfect size and sweetness to indulge your sweet tooth without feeling guilty about it. To make it gluten free you just simply swap the flours and butter with dry pancake mix and sunflower or olive oil. Add the wet ingredients like milk and eggs to it and spread the batter on the pan to enjoy your tasty gluten free pancakes. There are so many toppings that you can try varying from fruits, jam, lemon curd to maple syrup and honey and sliced bananas. Eventually, it will satisfy your sweet tooth so well that you may find yourself making it for dessert.

Veggie rice scramble

This egg and vegetable rice dish is ready in less than 20 mins and makes a filling high-protein midweek meal. To make this super easy welcome respite, all you need to do is cook together the combination of scrambled eggs, cooked rice meshed with sautéed onion, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, and frozen peas. This fibre-rich whole grain dish makes your meal more satiating and healthier.

With key ingredients easily available at your nearby grocery store, add these nutritious recipes in your menu today not only because of its bright flavours but also because of its speedy cook up time. From start to finish, you’ll have your meal ready within less than 20 mins!

