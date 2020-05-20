5 Refreshing watermelon mocktails to enjoy during the summer season

Apart from mangoes, summer brings watermelon in abundance. This fruit is great for making refreshing mocktails to beat the heat. So, try these popular watermelon drinks at home.

Watermelon is a plant species belonging to the family of Cucurbitaceae. It is a vine-like flowering plant which originated in South Africa but now is widely cultivated all around the world. Watermelon has more than 1000 varieties that are cultivated across the world. It’s a popular summer fruit and people love to indulge in it to beat the heat of the summer.

Generally, you can have the raw fruit but it would be great to enjoy some cool watermelon mocktails during the summers. They are quite easy to make and can be mixed with other fruits to enhance the state. So, here we have listed 5 watermelon mocktail recipes for you to enjoy this summer season.

Watermelon mocktail recipes that can be prepared at home:

Tangy watermelon mocktail

This refreshing watermelon mocktail comes with a tangy taste of lemon with some mint leaves and soda or carbonated water.

Watermelon lemonade

This recipe is quite similar to that of the abovementioned one. The difference is only the lemonade. Here you can use lemon squash for having a different taste in the drink, whereas the first one used lemon.

Watermelon mojito

This mojito recipe has been prepared with sugar syrup. The lemon and the sugar syrup will give you a sweet and tangy taste.

Watermelon Slushie

Watermelon slushie is a popular drink which can be consumed to beat the scorching heat of the summer.

Watermelon milkshake

Watermelon milkshake recipe or watermelon smoothie is the most popular one. So, try out the recipe to get refreshed during the summer and get the nutrition of milk.

