5 Sanctuaries & National parks you can explore in Madhya Pradesh

Calling all wildlife lovers, here is a list of the best national parks and sanctuaries that you can visit this monsoon to soak in the beauty of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh boasts a stunning flora and fauna that is worth exploring for every wildlife lover. It is in the heart of India, you’ll find plenty of wildlife that is still untouched and unexplored. Madhya Pradesh has 9 national parks and 25 wildlife sanctuaries. It comprises 10 per cent of the world’s Tiger’s population in the state itself.

Dotted with stunning wildlife, you can enjoy wild safaris and a stay in one of the forest retreats for a respite from the pandemic and city life. Get to witness the wild animals and enjoy exploring some of the best national parks and sanctuaries of Madhya Pradesh listed below:

Bandhavgarh national park

Nestled amid the Vindhya hills of Madhya Pradesh, this national park boasts some of the most exotic wildlife with lush greenery that comprises of Sal trees. This national park is the major tourist attraction for tigers. It consists of 25 resident tigers and various species of birds.

Kanha national park

Famous for endangered wildlife species, this national park is one of the best wildlife sanctuaries of India. The popular ‘Jungle Book’ by Rudyard Kipling was inspired by the Kanha National Park. It consists of large green meadows, ravines and small hamlets. You can spot black buck, tigers, bison, leopard, hyenas and more.

Panna national park

Located in the Chahatarpur and Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, the Panna national park is famous for its Tiger population. It is a famous Tiger reserve of India that has a unique charm to it for all nature lovers.

Singhori wildlife sanctuary

Spread across an area of 288 sq km, this wildlife sanctuary is home to several Tigers, It boasts stunning scenery surrounded by the hills and valleys. It also features other attractions like Choukigarh Fort, Bhandariya Temple and the Caves of Jamgarh.

Kuno wildlife sanctuary

Home to endangered Asiatic Lions, it is one of the most famous wildlife sanctuaries of Madya Pradesh. Spread over a huge area of land, it is truly a hidden gem nestled in the Vindhyan Hills.

