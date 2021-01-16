5 Scrumptious appetisers that can be eaten in a single bite

One-bite appetisers are easy to eat and easy to cook. Have a look at 5 such single-bite appetisers that are perfect for a casual get-together or a full-fledged party.

Whether you are having a party or a casual get-together, finger foods are the best. They are easy to eat and are just as delicious as a wholesome meal, if not more. It gives people the chance to interact more with each other and keep their stomachs filled without having to sit down somewhere and eat with a fork and knife.

So to serve your guests food that can be easily eaten with their hands without making a mess, we have for you 5 such appetisers that can be eaten in a single bite without any fuss.

Grilled Zucchini

Roughly chop the Zucchini in cubes and grill it for 3-4 minutes. In a pan, saute some chopped onions, carrots, celery, bell peppers and ground ginger in oil. To this add some soy sauce, lime juice and a pinch of sugar. Place this mix on the zucchini slices and serve.

Cheese Crackers

To make these easy-to-eat crackers, simply knead 1 cup refined flour, 3 cups grated cheese, salt and black pepper together. Add water as required to make the dough. Refrigerate this dough for 3-4 hours. Now cut thin circles from this dough and bake these at 175 degree celsius for 20 minutes.

Mini Kebabs

To make mini lamb kebabs, add some ginger garlic paste, raw papaya paste, gram flour, salt and red chilli powder to mince lamb. Refrigerate this for an hour or so. Then make mini patties from this mix and shallow fry these in oil till they turn brown. Serve hot.

Chicken Tikka

For making Chicken Tikka, marinate the chicken pieces in a spice mix including coriander powder, garam masala, ground ginger and garlic and red chilli powder along with some yoghurt. Put them on the skewers and grill them till they get a charcoal-like layer on them.

Deviled Eggs

Boil the eggs in water for 4 minutes and then peel them. In a bowl, mix 2 tbsp mayonnaise, salt, black pepper, chopped onions, celery and mustard sauce. Cut the eggs in half and take out the yolks from the eggs and mix them in the bowl. Scoop this mix into the egg whites and season with black pepper.

Also Read: Follow this easy 5 step recipe to make a delicious and irresistible Chocolate Swiss Roll

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×