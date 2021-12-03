5 Scrumptious recipes for coconut milk curries from Southern India

While most of the curries in North India have an onion and tomato base, the Southern part of our country has mastered the art of using coconut milk to elevate the flavor in such curries. The swift addition of coconut cream to a spicy vegetable gravy lends it a rich aroma and taste that is to die for. Should you wish to experiment with some coconut milk curries, then we have you sorted. Simply cook up any of these curries and dish them up with a bed of rice and lots of ghee!

Raw Mango Coconut Curry

If you wish to taste the authentic favors of Mavinakayi Menasinakai curry, then this recipe is for you. It is essentially high on the spice quotient, yet a tangy gravy that uses raw mangoes, some jaggery, and spices. The addition of coconut cream or coconut milk completes this dish. You can serve it with brown rice or a classic Malabar parotta.

South Indian Vegan Chickpea Curry

Contrary to popular opinion, not all south Indian curries are ones that use meat. Cook this chickpea curry laced with fennel seed and cardamom for a delectable dose of vegan goodness. Apart from being a plant-based dish, this is also gluten-free and soy-free, which makes it ideal for everyone.

Coconut Chicken Curry

Whether you’re planning an elaborate dinner feast or a wholesome Sunday lunch, you can’t go wrong with the coconut chicken curry. While the recipe uses meat on the bone, you may also substitute it with pieces of the boneless chicken breast should you prefer it.

Potato And Peas In Coconut Milk Curry

If you are averse to meat, then embrace this veggie curry for a flavor-packed lunch. The core ingredients are coconut milk, potatoes, and shelled green peas with aromatic spices. The best part is that this gravy is mildly spiced, which means it is perfectly suited to kids as well. Serve it with fluffy roti or Milagu jeera Sadam.

Kerala Moilee Coconut Curry

This is a simple recipe that brings out flavors of coconut milk beautifully and creates a curry base. You may then choose to add your choice of meat to this and complete the dish. Right from marinated and sauteed kingfish to prawns or even chicken you can choose your favorite cut of meat before you savor this curry.