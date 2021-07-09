5 Scrumptious snacks to relish with tea and enjoy the rainy days

Monsoon is here and as we welcome the rain with some respite from the heat, here are 5 delicious snacks you can indulge in during the monsoon.

We all know that monsoon and chai is the best combination for comfort food. It has a soothing feeling that nourishes our soul and keeps us happy. Monsoon in India are a relief from the scorching heat of summer and it is the time to indulge in a piping cup of tea with some delish snacks. It is the perfect way to enjoy the rain, sit back and relax at home. These crunchy snacks are best paired with masala chai.

To enjoy the rainy days, here are 5 delicious snacks you can relish with a hot cup of tea.

Assorted pakora

One of the most popular Indian snacks, these are the best when paired with tea. They are super easy and quick to make. Made with gram flour, a mix of Indian spices, they can include a variety of fillings like potato, cheese and paneer.

Sabudana fingers

Sabudana is a favourite food item that is versatile and can be cooked in various forms. Sabudana fingers are popular and much loved in Indian households. They are crispy and soft from the inside. They are best when paired with a hot cup of tea.

Samosa

Triangular in shape, these crispy and crunchy samosas are the best Monsoon Indian snack. They can include various fillings like potato, paneer or even noodles. They are the best when paired with tea.

Onion rings

Onion rings dipped in batter and fried, these onion fritters are the best to relish with tea. You can enjoy this monsoon snack with your tea while enjoying the pouring rain from your balcony.

Vada pav

One cannot miss the vada pav with tea during the monsoon. It is a favourite snack to relish with tea. A soft bun or pav filled with aloo vada is the comfort food that will nourish your soul and make you swoon.

Also Read: 5 Step recipe to make irresistible Rajma Rice at home to indulge yourself this weekend

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×