5 Sensational desserts from Morocco you must try at least once in your life

If you’re looking for a change of pace with exciting new flavors, mouth-watering treats from a foreign land may be just the thing for you. While we may be stuck in our homes due to the pandemic, we can still take a culinary trip around the world by just heading to our kitchens and whipping up any of these delicacies. If Morocco has enchanted you for ages, but the opportunity for travel has eluded you; then try cooking five signature desserts from the land with these easy recipes. The most intriguing part is that Moroccan food uses French cooking techniques, which is why you may enjoy exploring these delicacies!

Chebakia or Mkharka

Should you prefer rose-scented or flavored desserts then this is for you. It is deep-fried and drenched in rose petals and sweetened rosewater. Garnish this with sesame seeds and enjoy the brittle pastry that is deliciously chewy in places. It’s a time-consuming dish to cook, but delectable to dish up to treasured guests.

M’hanncha or Snake Cake

The M’hanncha essentially translates to something that is coiled like a snake. It is a fairly huge pastry that is usually divided between a couple of people. You can pull it apart and savor it along with tea or as a snack. It uses phyllo pastry coated in almond paste and often has a sprinkling of cinnamon or orange blossom along with some roasted nuts.

Sfenj or Moroccan doughnuts

If you thought doughnuts were an American invention, then think again! This dish has been made throughout the world with several variants in the core recipe. The Sfenj is a street food in Morocco and the mildly chewy treat is served piping hot. This deep-fried sweet delight is at times paired with spicy dishes in the region.

Almond Ghoriba or Gluten Free Moroccan Cookies

If you are in the mood for some intriguing cookies, but are tired of the usual Choco chip cookies or oatmeal ones, then Ghoriba is for you. These are old-style Middle Eastern cookies that have been adapted to be made in lots of varieties. While some melt in your mouth, others are chewy in texture. All you need to make this recipe for Ghoriba is flour, a sweetener, butter and almonds. Serve these up with a hot cup of mint tea!

Moroccan Almond Sellou

A dish that is quite unique, the Sellou is often made during Ramadan. It comprises of oven-browned flour, nuts like almonds and roasted sesame seeds. This is a no-cook dessert for it can be made in a jiffy by mixing together the ingredients. The rich ingredients of a Sellou makes it ideal for times when you wish to hibernate and stock up on energy. This is conventionally made during special festivities.

