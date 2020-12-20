5 SIMPLE tips to click appealing pictures of your food like bloggers do

Food photography is an art. It takes a lot of effort to capture the vibrant colours and the beauty of a plate of food. Here are 5 things to consider while clicking a picture of your favourite dish.

Food is something that speaks to the soul. It is warm, comforting and wholesome. Pictures of food should reflect just that. Food photography is an art which is very hard to master. It requires a lot of skill and effort to capture food in all its glory as food has its own temperament.

While clicking pictures of food, one should always make sure that the colours pop out and the food should look like it’s ready to eat. Here are some more things to consider to get the best food shot possible.

Plate

Choose a plate that complements your dish. If your dish is light in colour, then choose a darker plate and if your dish is dark, then choose a light coloured plate.

Plating

Don’t just directly serve food from the pan to the plate. Instead, arrange each item of the dish carefully and garnish it to make it look more appealing.

Cuisine

Each cuisine requires a different vibe. If you are clicking an Indian dish, then try to capture the rusticity of the dish, while if you are clicking a Chinese dish, then try to put chopsticks in the frame to complete the look.

Lighting

It is always best to opt for natural light to get the best picture possible. Food looks best in natural light as each item is highlighted perfectly.

Angle

Try different angles, be it a top angle or a side one. Based on your dish, choose the angle that is the best and that flatters the plate of food.

Credits :Pexels

