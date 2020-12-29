5 SIMPLE ways to plate your food like a Master Chef and make it look more appetising

Wondering why doesn’t your plate of food look as appealing as it looks in restaurants? Try these simple tips to plate your food like a professional chef and make your food look attractive.

Those of you who love cooking, have at least once, searched for a recipe and have tried your hand at cooking a fancy dish belonging to exotic cuisine. You have specially bought exotic ingredients, tried new cooking tools, new cooking methods and have seasoned the food with all the love in your heart.

However, at the end of it all, there is just a simple plate filled with food. And somehow, you feel like your efforts went into vain. The reason behind this is, that while you put in a lot of effort in making the dish, you hardly put any while plating it. Plating a dish is an art and requires as much attention as does cooking it. So channel your inner Master Chef and follow these 5 simple tips to plate your dish like a pro.

Have a colour scheme

People eat with their eyes first. As much as it is important that the dish tastes good, it also has to look good. So have a colour scheme on your plate and add colour to dull dishes by garnishing them with edible flowers or bright red tomatoes or fresh herbs.

Serve family-style

While plating like a Master Chef does involve finesse and sophistication, at times, it is recommended to keep it simple, depending on the kind of food you are serving. If you are serving comfort and wholesome food, then go ahead and plate it family-style and make a huge platter of food.

Stack them up

Instead of putting all the elements of the dish next to each other, put them on top of each other. It adds dimension to the dish and makes the food look bigger. Stacking elements on top of each other elevates the look of your dish and adds drama to your plate of food.

Start from the middle

While plating your food, start in the middle. Begin by putting any kind of puree or broth you have in the very bottom and then put the vegetables followed by the protein.

Use tools

To plate your food like a professional chef and with the same grace and style, use adequate tools. Be it separate bottles for the sauces, the back of a spoon to spread the puree and a pair of tweezers to put little herbs and edible flowers on top as garnish.

