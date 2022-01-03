5 Soul soothing places you must visit in Gokarna

Pristine beaches, temples and a soulful atmosphere. This is what this small pilgrimage town, which has gradually transitioned into a favourite tourist destination, has on offer. If Goa is no longer your go-to place, Gokarna surely will. The beauty of the place lies in the fact that it is still not has been commercialised yet.

From a deep-rooted history in mythology to the sandy beaches, the place has something to offer for all. If the sheer beauty of the town makes you plan a trip soon, here are 5 soul-soothing places that you must visit in Gokarna.

Gokarna Beach

The beach is many pilgrims’ favourite of all the five beaches that the town has on offer. Not many tourists throng the beach but the pilgrims surely do. If you are looking for some soul-soothing place that also has a hint of tradition and culture, this beach will be a perfect mix. The pilgrims, and a few tourists if any, walking around the sand will give you a taste of the divinity of the town.

Om Beach

Another beach on the list is Om Beach which has derived its name from the symbol Om. The beach is believed to be in the said shape. Easy accessibility makes the beach favourite of locals and tourists, alike. The serene environment helps you unwind and relax. Don’t forget the beach gets really crowded on weekends. So, plan accordingly before you visit it.

Kudle Beach

The next equally fascinating beach on the list is Kudle Beach. Kudle Beach, like Om Beach, offers lodging, eateries, and shacks. However, due to its remote location, it is advisable to visit the beach during the day or early evening rather than lingering late. If that's not something you want to do, you may skip this one and head to the other beaches and temples for an equally soul-soothing experience.

Paradise Beach

As the name suggests, the beach is truly heaven. Less crowd and more peace, this is how you can define the beautiful beach. The beach is not only sandy, but it also features rocks, so move cautiously to avoid tripping or falling. Also, don’t get surprised if you have to try hard to convince a boatman to take you here, because, after all, there’s a reason why the beach is less crowded and it has to be seclusion.

Mahabaleshwara Temple

When in Gokarna, it’s impossible to give the temples amiss. And Mahabaleshwara Temple tops the list. If you want to taste a bit of history and culture, head straight to the temple. Religion mixed with soulfulness will make you forget all the worldly problems and enter a state of solidarity. The temple is devoted to Shiva and has an atmalingam, which is said to be one of the most powerful lingams in the world.

