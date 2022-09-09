5 Specialty items you must buy when you visit Colaba Causeway Market in Mumbai

In Mumbai, street shopping is a regular aspect of life, and Cobala Causeway is undoubtedly the most famous location for it. This is a lovely and energetic street that is close to Mumbai's famed Gateway of India. This is a shoppers' paradise that is very well known to outsiders. Additionally, if you have any immediate plans to travel to Mumbai and are on a shopping -spree, this location should be on your list of must-see destinations. The Colaba street guarantees to keep you stylish without draining your bank account. What pieces you won't find in basic brands are most likely to be discovered on this city's fashion streets. Here we bring you 5 speciality items that you must purchase if you plan to visit Colaba Causeway.

1. Junk pieces of jewellery Colaba never flinches to go with the flow, and the current fad is junk jewellery, often referred to as funky jewellery or fashion jewellery. There are a ton of stores selling earrings here, and you can get cheap silver jewellery, brass chains, rings and hoops, as well as a wide variety of bohemian accessories. Additionally, if you spend some time wandering the streets, you'll come across sellers who will even create custom jewellery for you.

2. Quirky clothes The path leading to Colaba Causeway begins with a dispersed collection of shops offering tempting fashion apparel. You'll notice T-shirts with sayings and slogans, lace and see-through shirts that are trendy this season, palazzo pants that are considered a wardrobe staple, and so much more. It goes without saying that bargaining for these clothes is an essential part of the shopping process. As such, you should never accept the first two prices the seller gives.

3. Colourful handicrafts You will undoubtedly be drawn to the bright handicrafts in Mumbai. Colaba market does a great job of satisfying your demand to find textiles, earthenware, sculpted woodwork, silver jewellery, and brass home decor goods all in one location. Both foreign and domestic travelers flock to Colaba Causeway to explore the countless shops that line the road. While some stores have set prices, others encourage you to negotiate a little. Visit one of these stores in the vibrant market if you're really looking for a deal.