5 Specialty items you must buy when you visit Colaba Causeway Market in Mumbai
The following five specialty items are a must-purchase when visiting Mumbai's Colaba Causeway Market.
In Mumbai, street shopping is a regular aspect of life, and Cobala Causeway is undoubtedly the most famous location for it. This is a lovely and energetic street that is close to Mumbai's famed Gateway of India. This is a shoppers' paradise that is very well known to outsiders. Additionally, if you have any immediate plans to travel to Mumbai and are on a shopping -spree, this location should be on your list of must-see destinations. The Colaba street guarantees to keep you stylish without draining your bank account. What pieces you won't find in basic brands are most likely to be discovered on this city's fashion streets.
Here we bring you 5 speciality items that you must purchase if you plan to visit Colaba Causeway.
1. Junk pieces of jewellery
Colaba never flinches to go with the flow, and the current fad is junk jewellery, often referred to as funky jewellery or fashion jewellery. There are a ton of stores selling earrings here, and you can get cheap silver jewellery, brass chains, rings and hoops, as well as a wide variety of bohemian accessories. Additionally, if you spend some time wandering the streets, you'll come across sellers who will even create custom jewellery for you.
2. Quirky clothes
The path leading to Colaba Causeway begins with a dispersed collection of shops offering tempting fashion apparel. You'll notice T-shirts with sayings and slogans, lace and see-through shirts that are trendy this season, palazzo pants that are considered a wardrobe staple, and so much more. It goes without saying that bargaining for these clothes is an essential part of the shopping process. As such, you should never accept the first two prices the seller gives.
3. Colourful handicrafts
You will undoubtedly be drawn to the bright handicrafts in Mumbai. Colaba market does a great job of satisfying your demand to find textiles, earthenware, sculpted woodwork, silver jewellery, and brass home decor goods all in one location. Both foreign and domestic travelers flock to Colaba Causeway to explore the countless shops that line the road. While some stores have set prices, others encourage you to negotiate a little. Visit one of these stores in the vibrant market if you're really looking for a deal.
4. Trendiest shoes
This market is a shopper's pleasure and offers shoes for all budgets. You must go to this well-known shopping spot if you want some of the trendiest shoes for half the price. Additionally, the Causeway carries a wide selection of men's footwear, which is wonderful news for males too. They have everything for everyone, including formal shoes, Kolhapuris in multiple colors, flip-flops, formal shoes, and pumps.
5. Funky eyewear
With the chic eyewear available at Colaba market, you may add some style to your clothing while keeping cool. For every shade of mood you're in, you can find your signature pair of sunglasses at discount rates. Colaba boasts some of the nicest vintage collections you could ever find, with everything from in-store shops to a flea market right on the street, and it's all reasonably priced!
So, there you have it—a brief summary of what we consider to be good deals at Colaba. To get the trend you adore, all you need is a little bit of patience and keen observation!
