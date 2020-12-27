5 Spots to explore around the world if you have an adventurous mind

We all are looking forward to 2021 to have a new and fresh beginning. So, here are 5 places to visit in the new year if you are planning to do something adventurous.

2020 has been a tough year for all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only quarantine, but the pandemic has prevented us for a long time from experiencing any adventure. We have not been able to travel and explore different places.

But 2021 can be the new ray of hope for us. We can now make a list of some places to explore in the new year and satisfy our adventurous mind. So, here are some places that are perfect to explore for adventure in 2021.

Adventurous places to go in 2021:

Wild Swimming, Oman

Wadi Shab is considered to be a beauty spot of Oman and it has a grotto at its summit. The grotto can be accessed by swimming only through a narrow ravine. So, you can enjoy wild swimming through crystal clear water to reach the small cave.

Mountain Hiking, Chile

Patagonia is popular for mountain hiking in Chile. So, don’t forget to add this place on your list if you plan to explore Chile. Torres del Paine National Park is a chilled lakeside hub of Patagonia from where Base Las Torres can be seen which is the hiking route.

S unrise Volcano Trekking, Bali

It’s a popular activity in Bali where you have to reach the summit on Mount Batur to experience the beautiful sunrise. Mount Batur is one of the sacred mountains of Bali. Husky Sledding, Finland Husky safari in Finland is another great way to do something adventurous in the region. A group of Huskies will pull you across the snow where you can enjoy Finland’s wild winter playground. Summit Rainbow Mountain, Peru Rainbow Mountain is one of the most recent and popular natural beauties of the region. To experience its breathtaking views, you have to take a short trek to the summit. Also Read: 5 Winter wonderlands in India you can plan a getaway to for a snowy retreat

