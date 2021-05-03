5 Step recipe to make Chicken Hot and Sour soup

Chicken hot and sour soup is a famous Indo-Chinese dish that has a spicy and tangy flavour. It is made with a variety of ingredients that help in enhancing the flavour of the soup. Make this soup at home in just 5 steps by following the recipe given below.

Indo-Chinese is a cuisine that everyone loves. It involves an Indian twist of spices and flavours to authentic Chinese dishes. Popular Indo-Chinese dishes include chilli garlic noodles, chilli chicken, manchow soup and manchurian. One such famous Indo-Chinese dish is chicken hot and sour soup.

Chicken hot and sour soup is made with chicken, carrots, mushrooms and many more such ingredients that add to its tangy, sour and spicy taste. In spite of the flavours being complex, this soup can be made at home in just 5 steps. Follow the recipe given below to make this soup at home.

Step 1

Take 1 pound of boneless chicken and boil it for a few minutes to make it soft and tender. Now slice the chicken into thin strips. Keep the water in which the chicken was boiled, for later use. We will be adding this chicken stock to the soup.

Step 2

Heat 2 tbsp sesame oil in a pan and add 2 tbsp chopped onion, ½ tsp grated ginger and 1 tsp minced garlic. Saute the vegetables for a minute or two on medium heat.

Step 3

To this, add 3 tbsp finely chopped carrots, 2 tbsp finely chopped capsicum and 4 tbsp shredded mushrooms. Cook on medium heat till the vegetables become soft and tender.

Step 4

Now add 2 cups of chicken stock into the pan. Let it come to a boil. Add 2 tbsp of soy sauce, 2 tsp of rice wine vinegar and 1 ½ tbsp of chilli sauce. Mix 2 tbsp of cornflour in water and add it to the pan.

Step 5

Season with some salt and black pepper powder and top with chopped spring onion greens. Serve hot.

Credits :Pexels

