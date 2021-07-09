5 Step recipe to make irresistible Rajma Rice at home to indulge yourself this weekend

Craving home-cooked rajma rice? Try this easy 5-step recipe to make delicious and comforting rajma rice at home.

When it comes to comfort food, there is nothing that beats a wholesome bowl of Rajma rice. Rajma is red kidney beans, cooked in a thick gravy along with a variety of different Indian spices. This rich dish when paired with a bowl of hot and fluffy rice, makes the best meal possible!

The dish of Rajma uses a whole lot of Indian spices including red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, cumin powder, etc. to make it flavorful and spicy. So check out the recipe given below to make scrumptious and delectable Rajma rice at home.

Step 1

Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan and add 1-inch cinnamon,1 tsp cumin and 3 cloves. To this, add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste and 1 chopped green chilli. Saute on medium heat.

Step 2

Add 1 cup of tomato puree to the pan and cook for a few minutes. Now add ¼ tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, 1 ½ tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala and some salt to taste.

Step 3

Take 1 cup of rajma and soak it for 5-7 hours. Pressure cook it for 4 whistles along with 1 bay leaf, 1 black cardamom, 4 cups of water and some salt. Add this cooked rajma to the pan.

Step 4

Cook for 10-15 minutes on medium heat. For the rice, take 500 grams of basmati rice and wash it thoroughly. Cook it in 4 cups of water till the rice becomes soft and fluffy. Drain the water.

Step 5

Transfer the rice to a plate and pour the hot rajma on top. Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

