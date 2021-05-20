5 Step Recipe to make Japanese style chicken curry

Make Japanese style chicken curry at home by following this super easy and super quick recipe and indulge in some Japanese goodness!

Curry is the go-to dish in Japan. It is commonly served in forms like curry rice, curry bread and curry udon. This curry is made with a variety of vegetables like carrots and potatoes that are cooked in a savoury sauce along with tender pieces of chicken. It is perfect for a lazy dinner or for days when you want to eat something flavourful.

Most people use curry cubes to flavour the curry. But if you want an authentic taste, then you should make it from scratch. You can make curry roux from scratch at home by combining butter, refined flour, curry powder and some garam masala.

Here is an easy 5 step recipe to make scrumptious Japanese style curry at home.

Step 1

Take 500 grams of boneless and skinless chicken thighs and cut them into small pieces. Season with some salt and pepper. Now take two carrots and two onions and cut them into wedges.

Step 2

Take 2-3 russet potatoes and cut them into 1-inch pieces and soak them in water to remove the extra starch.

Step 3

Heat 1 tbsp vegetable oil in a pot and add the chopped onions. Now add ½ tbsp grated ginger and 2-3 cloves of crushed garlic. Add the chicken and the carrots to the pot.

Step 4

Now add around 1 cup of water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Strain the excess scrum and fat from the surface of the broth with the help of a strainer. Peel and grate 1 fuji apple and add it to the curry.

Step 5

Now add 1 tbsp honey and salt to taste. Cook for around 15-20 minutes. Finally, add the potatoes and cook for another 10-15 minutes. Serve hot.

