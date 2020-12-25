5 step recipe to make mouth watering brownies at home

To celebrate Christmas and satiate your sweet tooth cravings, here is an easy recipe to make delicious brownies at home.

It is the best time of the year! Christmas is a day to exchange gifts, show gratitude and savour the moments with your family. It is all about having delicious desserts and spending quality time with your loved ones. So what better day than Christmas to satiate your sweet tooth cravings?

While there are many desserts to celebrate this day. We have for you the warmest and easiest Christmas dish to make, brownies. Here is a simple 5-step recipe to make delectable brownies at home and ring in the festive cheer.

Step 1

In a bowl add ½ cup butter and melt it. You can also melt the butter in a saucepan. Once cooled properly, add a cup of sugar.

Step 2

Whisk the butter and sugar together and add 2 eggs and some vanilla essence to this. Add 2 cups refined flour, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, a pinch of salt and baking powder to this batter.

Step 3

Mix all the ingredients and add walnuts or any kind of nuts of your liking and combine them properly in the mix.

Step 4

Grease the baking tray with butter and pour the batter in the tray. Bake at 175 degree celsius for 30 minutes.

Step 5

Once the brownies have cooled down, cut them into squares and store in an airtight jar.

Also Read: 5 Comforting beverages to keep yourself warm and cosy on Christmas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×