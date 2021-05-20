5 Step recipe to make the perfect crispy pakoras at home

Delicious crispy pakoras are a favourite among Indians and an absolute delight to munch on as a snack. Here is your 5 step recipe to make this Indian snack at home.

Pakoras are best served with tea, especially during the monsoon. This Indian snack is famous among all Indian households and we simply can’t get enough of delicious crunchy pakoras that are an absolute delight.

Pakoras are a deep fried snack that is made with gran flour, salt and spices. You can add onions, vegetables or paneer as a filling and make it according to your liking. While served hot with tea, they are a perfect Indian snack.

Here is your quick and easy recipe to make the perfect crunchy and crispy pakoras:

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Gram flour

Rice flour

Oil

A pinch of baking soda

Sliced onions

Minced ginger

Green chillies

Mint leaves

Curry leaves

Salt

Red chilli powder

Spices - Turmeric, ajwain

Method:

Add sliced onions into a large bowl. Make sure the onions are not thinly sliced.

Add gram flour, rice flour, baking soda, salt, curry leaves and all the spices into the bowl. Mix well using a spoon and set aside for 10 minutes.

Add water slowly into the mixture and mix all the ingredients until it is in batter form and the onions are coated well with the batter. Make sure the batter is not too thin or watery otherwise the pakoras will not turn out crispy.

In the meantime, heat the oil in a pan over a medium flame. It should be sufficiently hot for deep frying.

Take a small portion of the batter or mixture into your hands and drop it slowly into the heating pan. Drop 3-4 small fritters of pakoras gently into the oil and let them deep fry until they are golden brown in colour. Take them out of the pan and let them sit for a while to drain out the excess oil.

Repeat the process and serve the pakoras hot with a dash of green chutney or ketchup.

