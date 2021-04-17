5 Step recipe to make Queso Fresco Cheese at home

Queso Fresco is a famous Mexican cheese that has a creamy texture and is mainly made with milk and vinegar. Follow this simple 5-step recipe to make this delicious and fresh cheese at home.

Queso Fresco is a Mexican cheese that has a milky and mild flavour. It is a fresh and unaged cheese that is made from goat or cow milk. It has a slightly tangy and salt taste which is much similar to that of mozzarella cheese. The two main ingredients of this cheese include milk and vinegar or lime juice.

It goes well with a variety of Mexican dishes and can also be used in salads. So if you want to make this absolutely delicious and creamy cheese at home, then simply follow these 5 steps to indulge in some milky goodness!

Step 1

In a pot, add 1 ½ litre of milk, ¼ cup whipping cream, ½ cup buttermilk and ½ tbsp kosher salt. Cook these ingredients on medium heat till they start boiling. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Add ½ tbsp of apple cider vinegar and ⅓ cup of distilled white vinegar to the milk mixture gradually. Add 1 tbsp at a time and keep stirring. You will notice the milk separating into curdles. Let it rest for 30-35 minutes.

Step 3

Take a colander and line it with 2-3 layers of cheesecloth. Pour the curdled milk into the colander through the cheesecloth to let the liquid drain. You can also use a knife at this point to break the curdles.

Step 4

Once all the excess liquid has been drained, take the cheesecloth and twist the top of it to close it and to secure the cheese. Squeeze the cloth to again drain any excess liquid from the cheese. Do this for 15-20 minutes. You can also hang the cloth from the faucet to let the liquid drain for about an hour.

Step 5

Now take the cheese and shape it firmly into a round shape with your hands. Let it sit for about half an hour. Take the cheese and store it in an airtight container.

